Faith Miller, LLC Launches Divorce & Family Law Blog to Help New Yorkers Move Through the Pain and Process of Divorce

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Miller, Esq., CFL, today announced the official launch of a new endeavor to help educate New Yorkers who are facing the difficulties and trauma commonly associated with divorce, child custody, and family law disputes. The New York Divorce & Family Law Blog can be found by visiting http://www.nydivorcefamilylaw.com and will continue to publish relevant content regularly for the foreseeable future.

Following the region's recent lock-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, courts in New York were closed for much of March, April, and May, except for emergency matters. With nowhere to turn, individual inquires to Miller were increasing exponentially each week, many of whom had common questions or were looking for information on what they can be doing to prepare themselves for when the courts opened up again.

"Given the recent toll — both emotional and financial — that the coronavirus has taken on relationships and the devastating impact it's had on marriages and child custody disputes, I saw a genuine and immediate need to share my professional experience with others in a new way," said Miller. "Aside from divorce, many of my new cases include parents who are facing COVID-related child access concerns. Constant conflicts over pandemic-era lifestyle and custodial issues can make a parent want to adjust their prior child custody agreement and that is driving a lot of the activity right now."

As a founder and partner of Miller Zeiderman & Wiederkehr, LLP, one of the largest matrimonial and family law practice groups in the New York metropolitan area, Miller has represented thousands of clients over her extensive 35-year career. Furthermore, she is one of New York's most recognized matrimonial and family law attorneys, representing both adults and children in high-profile cases with complex financial and custodial issues.

"Launching this blog was something I wanted to do as a way to help people who were searching for information and looking for answers," added Miller. "I want people to know that whether they are thinking about a divorce, in the process of one, already divorced and in need of counsel, or have a custody, support, abuse, neglect, relocation or financial concerns, I can help."

Faith Miller is a founding member of the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigators and is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. She is also a founding member of the Law Guardian (now Attorneys for Children) Association of the Ninth Judicial District.

Miller holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, and obtained her legal education at Fordham University School of Law and at the State University of New York, Buffalo Law School, which awarded her a Juris Doctor degree.

