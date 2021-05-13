Fajita Pete's Inks 10-Store Deal with G&S Business for Greater North Dallas Locations

HOUSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fajita Pete's, the "fresh off the grill" fajita catering and delivery concept, continues its fast-growing momentum with a major new franchisee signing. G&S Business will open 10 more Fajita Pete's locations in Dallas' northern suburbs beginning in late 2021.

The G&S team, made up of David Howell, Richard Howell and Pat "Wheels" Smith, has deep experience with powerhouse brands. The company is a multi-unit franchisee of Zaxby's, and David Howell has served as an executive leader of Hat Creek Burger Company. Richard Howell is a former board member of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

G&S Business decided to partner with Fajita Pete's after Smith picked up an order of fajitas for dinner during a family visit to Dallas. When he returned to Austin, he told David and Richard Howell about the concept and was emphatic about finding a way to franchise with Fajita Pete's.

"Fajita Pete's is poised for incredible growth because the concept embodies authentic quality while keeping maximum efficiency, from the menu to the build-out," said David Howell. "Further, it is ahead of its time in focusing on off-premise sales channels in a scaled-down box — it is truly innovative and will continue to be so."

The first G&S-owned and -operated Fajita Pete's location is slated to open in Plano in December 2021, followed by Frisco in March 2022 and McKinney in June 2022. Others will follow in Allen, Prosper and Richardson, bringing the total number of Fajita Pete's restaurants in greater Dallas to 22.

"G&S Business came to us after they experienced our food and service model in Dallas and immediately wanted to be part of the brand," said Fajita Pete's founder and CEO Pedro "Pete" Mora. "They are the ideal franchise partner because they are experienced, successful multi-unit operators who understand and are passionate about the Fajita Pete's brand. Coming off of our highest-ever sales day on Cinco de Mayo, where we did $134,000 across 20 units, we could not be more excited about the future of our brand, and G&S will play a big part in that future."

Fajita Pete's, which opened its first location in 2008 in Houston and began franchising in 2015, is a fast-growing, delivery-centric concept that features a simple menu with just a few key items, including its award-winning fajitas and margaritas. It also offers curbside or in-store pickup, catering for any size group and limited dine-in from its small-footprint stores, making the concept attractive to franchisees because of lower rent, construction and maintenance costs.

Fajita Pete's currently has 21 locations open, with agreements in place for nearly 50 new restaurants. The company is pursuing additional development deals with qualified teams in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Mississippi, Alabama and New Mexico. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://franchisefajitapetes.com/.

About Fajita Pete's

Fajita Pete's is a Houston-based "fresh off the grill" fajita concept focused on a simple menu with premium-quality, handmade menu items. Founder Pete Mora envisioned a better way to serve guests by focusing on delivery and pickup, a model that has proven successful over the past 13 years. Fajita Pete's earned a spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals for 2020 and was twice awarded first place at Houston's Fajita Festival. Fajita Pete's currently has 21 locations across Houston, Dallas and College Station, Texas, and Overland Park, Kansas, of which 18 are franchisee-owned. Markets open for franchisee development include Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and New Mexico. For more information, visit franchisefajitapetes.com. Follow Fajita Pete's on Facebook @fajitapetestx and Instagram @fajitapetes.

