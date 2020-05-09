Falco eMotors Awarded Patent for eBike Technology and VR Integration for Indoor Training

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falco, the innovation leader in the direct drive technology for eBikes for over 10 years, today announced it has been awarded US Patent #10,617,913. The patent captures Falco's unique approach to Indoor training through Virtual Reality Integration with eBikes.

The World's First Indoor/Outdoor eDrive delivers leading connected fitness experiences within the walls and on the road. The new technology features an open platform, so users can connect with third-party cycling apps such as Bkool®, Trainerroad®, and Zwift®, etc. The eDrive technology provides an e-cycling experience engineered by 10 years of Falco innovation. That delivers immersive workouts indoors and out to help riders get more athletic and happier every day.

"Our new Falco eDrive system is a game-changer in the eBike space. At almost zero cost, we are giving eBike riders access to an unmatched connected indoor fitness experience. While we love the outdoor performance of our eBike system, indoor fitness capability and amazing integration elevate the ride and the rider both," says Falco eMotors, Inc. President and CEO Rakesh Dhawan. "Our customers want limitless technology and options. Which is why we offer this amazing Falco eDrive platform, so they can ride outdoors and use their preferred digital training choices indoors for free. We also know from research that variety and freedom of choice play a role in keeping riders engaged, motivated, and ultimately fulfilled."

The introductory offer includes $2195 for the wheel, battery, trainer bundle, and $2,995 for its eCiti eBike. The limited-time offer includes a 5-year warranty at no charge. The eDrive delivers a 40+ mile range and can achieve speeds of up to 28 mph outdoors. With its lightweight lithium batteries mounted to the frame, a rider experiences unprecedented power in the ride.

Falco's eDrive provides seamless experiences across all devices and empowers people with breakthrough renewal for commuting, joy riding, fitness, and conservation of the planet. Users can use a fitness program with Zwift, Trainer Road, or any other favorite apps, or Falco's intuitive smartphone app and set performance limits based on individual metrics.

About Falco eMotors

Falco revolutionized electric bike technology with the introduction of the ANT+ based 5-phase wireless eBike systems in 2011. Falco's e-bike technologies are known for exceptional reliability, jaw-dropping speeds, and incredible fluidity in transforming your bike. For more information, visit: www.falcoemotors.com and www.electricbicycleworld.com

Media Contact:

G. Moore

[email protected]

877-278-6323

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12821449

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Falco eMotors Inc.

Related Links

http://www.falcoemotors.com

