Falco eMotors Launches "Your Mobility is Our Passion" Campaign

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falco eMotors, a leader in direct drive technology for e-bikes, announced that it has launched "Your Mobility is Our Passion" Campaign. The campaign will enable pedal-powered mobility across the continental US and Canada. During this campaign, Falco will be giving one free system per month to qualified customers who cannot afford to pay and have a disability.

The campaign was inspired by Ms. Doreen Scott. Ms. Scott has been suffering from a rare and debilitating disease, which affected her balance. It was vital for her to bike. The disability forced her to put just the right amount of effort on the pedals to make the electric assist work. Falco was the only system that fit her needs perfectly.

Falco shipped an f7.11 system to Ms. Scott. After riding, she observed:

"I went for an incredible ride on my recumbent trike. Falco eDrive runs like a charm. Quiet and powerful, giving me a boost when I needed it and allowing me a great workout on the trail. As someone with a disability, I depend on riding a recumbent with electric assist as an important part of my physical therapy and recovery. I cannot say enough about Falco's eDrive technology. Thank you for the outstanding service and for getting me back on my bike. I am enjoying my freedom again!"

Falco eBike systems uniquely serve the need of the customers with highly customizable benefits in the electric bike industry.

"The powerful idea behind the campaign is to help disrupt the disability dramatically, empower the individual incredibly, and enable the pedal-powered mobility swiftly," said Rakesh Dhawan, President of Falco eMotors.

For Full details about the campaign, click here: https://bit.ly/2Y2dzED. For complete campaign rules, click here: https://bit.ly/2VW8zPd

Falco eBike systems are one of the only systems in the world which offer infinite configurations of the pedal pressure to suit riders of any strength or fitness level. The pressure can be uniquely adjusted using a smartphone, PC, or a Mac. Falco eBike systems are highly versatile, offering activation through a torque or a speed sensor or a throttle or a combination of sensors.

Falco's eBike solution combines Falco's Unique 5-Phase Engine, Hx, Embedded Intelligence, ANT+ & BLE Wireless Communication, and Falco Flash Apps and eBike Lab Software.

About Falco eMotors

Falco revolutionized electric bike technology with the introduction of the ANT+ based 5-phase wireless eBike systems in 2011. Falco's e-bike technologies are known for exceptional reliability, jaw-dropping speeds, and incredible fluidity in transforming your bike. For more information, visit www.falcoemotors.com and www.electricbicycleworld.com.

