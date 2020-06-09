Falcon Pointe Luxury Lakefront Estate Set For June 22nd Interluxe.com Auction

LAKE LANIER, Ga., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interluxe, the nation's pioneering online auction company for luxury real estate, is pleased to offer chance to own a piece of Lake Lanier. This stunning home provides supreme luxury living and endless entertainment and leisure amenities. Previously listed at $2.9 million, it's set to be auctioned online with a starting bid of only $1,000,000 on Monday, June 22nd.

www.Interluxe.com/12517

Only 30 minutes north of Atlanta, escape the hustle and bustle of the city to the waters of Lake Lanier, known for its spectacular scenery and unique recreational activities. This residence is situated at the end of a private peninsula on over 3.5 acres. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 partial bathrooms with many spacious rooms to entertain and to amuse oneself and guests. The private gated estate enters by a long and winding tree lined driveway to arrive at the 9,117± sq. home surrounded by 500± feet of deep-water shoreline.

From most all rooms throughout the home, one can see expansive views of the pool and lake. This home is filled with high end amenities including a state-of-the-art movie theatre, professional-grade gym with sauna, arcade/billiards room and wine room. The gourmet chef's kitchen with oversized island and high-end appliances is open to the family room with a stone fireplace. The main level spacious owner's suite has a sitting area with a fireplace, en-suite bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower and separate his and her closets. Each bedroom is en-suite with beautifully appointed bathrooms, walk-in closets and dressing rooms.

Premium outdoor living with an expansive patio, a pool with a jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen, poolside veranda, outdoor fireplace all overlooking the lake. The deep-water shoreline is perfect for swimming, boating and jet skiing. The oversized 32 x 32 estate dock is commercial grade and provides deep water solid anchorage for large boats and a 14,000 lb. boat lift.

Selling high end properties like this one through Interluxe's online auction services is a growing trend because "it gives homeowners a wider reach to potential buyers and provides a competitive bidding platform. Sellers have a better chance to obtain fair market value on a time specific date. Buyers are assured that they haven't over-paid. It's a transparent process for everyone. Sellers love that they can control their outcome and move on with their lives, and we offer a fixed closing sate within 45 days," says Interluxe President Scott Kirk.

Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the property Friday, June 19th through Sunday, June 21st. The sale is being conducted in cooperation with the listing agent, Jackie Powalowski of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Powalowski stated, "I love knowing my listing will be sold to the highest bidder, providing everyone involved closure, enabling my clients to move onto their next phase in life and fantasy property." Agents are protected, and a 2.5% commission will be paid to the buyer's representing broker.

More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12517. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. For more information go to www.Interluxe.com.

