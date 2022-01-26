Falconi Puig Abogados Welcomes Two New Partners

QUITO, Ecuador, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falconi Puig Abogados announces the addition of Priscilla Falconi Avellán and Jorge David Uribe Reyes as partners of the firm. Priscilla arrives with more than 15 years' experience to strengthen the corporate and dispute resolution departments. Jorge David, with more than 30 years' experience, becomes a partner in the Tax and Business Development practice.

Partners Jorge David Uribe Reyes and Priscilla Falconi Avellán

"We are very pleased to welcome Priscilla as our new partner. Her commitment to obtaining results, agility, efficiency and charisma bolsters our team and brings us closer to the gender parity that we are constantly striving for," says partner Carlos Alberto Arroyo. Her arrival is consistent with our commitment to constant evolution and continual improvement contributes to advise our clients in an integral and efficient way.

Priscilla focuses her practice on corporate, regulatory, labor and dispute resolution. She is an expert in negotiation and alternative dispute resolution methods, such as settlement agreements or mediation, as well as handling conflicts between shareholders.

Priscilla will assist clients in Guayaquil and Quito, and will oversee opening our branch in Guayaquil in the future. She is a lawyer from the Universidad Católica Santiago de Guayaquil, who has undertaken courses in negotiation from Harvard University, Cornell University, Training Programs for Women in Corporate Governance and Senior Management from IDE Business School, Universidad de los Hemisferios; and is a member of the advisory councils and boards of several companies in Ecuador.

"We are very proud as well to be able to add our director Jorge David as partner, having demonstrated through his excellent work and commitment to our clients that he is an important asset for us," says Managing Partner Cecilia Falconi Pérez.

Jorge David focuses his practice on tax law and business development. He is well-versed in analyzing, planning, structuring, and implementing different types of legal transactions for important national and international companies, with special expertise in global developments in tax, innovation, cyberspace, startups, fintech, blockchain and international taxation.

He is a lawyer from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador. He has a diploma in American and International law, a specialization in legal tech and innovation, and a Master's in Business Law from ADEN International Business School. He has practiced at recognized company groups such as Deloitte & Touche, Grupo Inca-Pronaca and Grupo Popular, as well as at top-leading international consultancy firms such as Moore Stephens y Andersen Tax & Legal.

