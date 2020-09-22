Falcon's Creative Group Teams with Eric Calderon to Create New Animated Series Based on Katmandu® IP

The Katmandu® brand -- which combines interdimensional fantasy with steam-punk and Himalayan influences to create its own universe of mythic adventures -- is being simultaneously developed with transmedia storytelling activations in new global entertainment destinations, immersive attractions and branded merchandise. Since Katmandu Park & Resort launched in Mallorca, Spain in 2013, millions of international visitors have experienced its immersive entertainment and beloved characters.

"We are thrilled with the vision that Falcon's has for expanding Katmandu's IP and creating new forms of media that will have global reach. It's also fantastic to see Eric Calderon recognize the strength of our IP as a standout from the crowd," said Scott Demerau, Chief Executive Officer of Katmandu Group, LLC. "As we at Katmandu, along with our partner, Meliá Hotels International, expand the Katmandu universe beyond our parks into a resort-style hotel brand, kids' camps and themed experiences, we are incredibly excited to move forward with world-class animation development from these imaginative leaders."

"Katmandu's lore and strong storytelling foundation create the perfect jumping off point to provide audiences with a new way to connect to their characters," said Cecil D. Magpuri, President & Chief Creative Officer at Falcon's. "We are so thrilled to have Eric on board to push this forward. With his established industry background, we are firmly positioned to bring this fascinating universe to life."

"I'm excited and honored to be part of this imaginative franchise," said Calderon. "It perfectly blends action and whimsy in a grounded family story, creating endless possibilities in animation." For 26 years, Calderon has developed and worked on dozens of renowned, award-winning animated films and series for kids and adults in the United States, Canada, and Asia.

"The Katmandu formula enriches our world of family resorts, a segment where we are leaders," said André Gerondeau, Chief Operating Officer of Meliá. "We are thrilled to keep growing together and to undertake initiatives like this project with Falcon's and Eric Calderon, which will allow many more people worldwide to experience Katmandu's storytelling."



Katmandu Group and Meliá have recently announced two new entertainment destinations under development in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Tenerife, Spain that will welcome millions more guests to the wonderous realms of Katmandu. Falcon's is providing master planning, attraction design, 4D immersive ride experiences and next-generation interactivity for both sites.

About Falcon's Creative Group



Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon's Creative Group produces powerful themed guest experiences around the world. The company is comprised of three core divisions: Falcon's Treehouse, Falcon's Digital Media and Falcon's Licensing. Each division is fueled by a pioneering team of skilled creative professionals that make up some of the industry's top talent.

About Eric Calderon



Eric Calderon is an animation executive, writer and director credited on over a dozen major animated TV series. He was the main producer/writer for Afro Samurai starring Samuel L. Jackson, and he served as showrunner for Transformers: The Combiner Wars and its sequel, Titans Return. Prior to teaming up with Falcon's, Eric was SVP at Octopie Productions, where he collaborated with the Russo Brothers to establish the upcoming Netflix animated series Magic: The Gathering. Additionally, Eric has been a producer and/or consultant on kids' TV series and franchises like Slugterra (Disney XD / Nerd Corps Entertainment), Sonic: The Hedgehog (Sega Corp / Cartoon Network), and Endangered Species (Teletoon Canada). Eric's ongoing educational YouTube channel, 'Surviving Animation,' freely shares information about the business of cartoons.

About Katmandu Group



Katmandu Group, LLC is an Orlando-based entertainment company committed to inspiring wonder, imagination and adventure through original characters and stories rooted in myth, play and curiosity. Driven by its legendary intellectual property, Katmandu is further fueled by a joint venture (JV) with Meliá Hotels International (MHI), the top leisure hotelier in Europe and #1 hotel group in Spain. With new destinations currently under development, the JV also owns and operates Katmandu Park and Sol Katmandu Park & Resort. In addition to the theme parks, 13 Katmandu Adventures kids' camps are located inside MHI hotels across Spain and more are planned. With explosive growth on the horizon, Katmandu Group formed a partnership with Falcon's Creative Group. This unique partnership drives further expansion of the IP into one-of-a-kind Katmandu-branded rides and attractions, location-based experiences, merchandise, games, and an animated series that will bring the Katmandu universe to millions around the world.

Katmandu, along with Katmandu characters and lore, are registered trademarks of Katmandu Group.

About Meliá Hotels International



Founded in 1956 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Meliá Hotels International has more than 390 hotels open, or in the process of opening, in more than 40 countries. They operate under the brands Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, and TRYP by Wyndham. The company is a global leader in resort hotels, and its resort experience has allowed it to become a leader in the growing market of urban hotels inspired by leisure. The SAM Sustainability Yearbook 2020, published by S&P Global, named it the Most Sustainable Hotel Company in the World (Gold Medal and Industry Mover Award). Meliá Hotels International is also a member of the IBEX 35 and is the Spanish hotel company with the best corporate reputation, per Merco Ranking.

SOURCE Falcon's Creative Group

Related Links

falconscreativegroup.com

