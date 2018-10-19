FalconStor Awarded Third Patent for RecoverTrac™, The Leading Technology for Automating Data Recovery to Prevent Business Disruption

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), which provides the world's only vendor-agnostic software platform for comprehensive on-premises and cloud storage and data management, today announced that the company has been awarded a third patent for its RecoverTrac™ Technology (United States Patent and Trademark Office, Patent No. 10,073,745).

RecoverTrac is the leading technology for automating data recovery to prevent data loss and business disruption in the event of an IT service outage or ransomware. It is an integral component of the FalconStor Data Mastery Platform (FreeStor®) and data protection and recovery solutions, Continuous Data Protector (CDP) and Network Storage Server (NSS), which are the most robust solutions in their category on the market.

Service interruptions can occur any time due to power loss from natural disasters, power grid or other equipment failures, human error, malicious actions and more. They put organizations at high risk to lose data – their most valuable asset – and are very costly. For the Fortune 1000, the average cost of a critical application failure per hour is $500,000 to $1 million while the average total cost of unplanned application downtime per year is $1.25 billion to $2.5 billion, according to IDC. Incalculable indirect costs include lost productivity, lost customers, stunted business growth and reputational damage.

RecoverTrac prevents these devastating impacts by automating the entire disaster recovery process, including testing and operational failover/failback, in any type of data center or heterogeneous environment. Data is recovered in minutes versus hours or days. The result is no disruption to the enterprise's business.

"This latest patent is additional recognition of FalconStor's strength in developing industry-leading data management technologies," said Mark Delsman, Vice President of Engineering, FalconStor. "IT professionals using our products with RecoverTrac are 'rock stars' at their organizations because they ensure continuous availability of all infrastructure, applications and data. We are staunchly committed to providing perpetual innovation in these types of solutions to make it even easier for them to always keep their enterprises fully operational."

RecoverTrac eliminates complex, time-consuming, error-prone recovery operations by allowing administrators to create jobs to manage the recovery process from multiple host machines for rapid recovery of files, databases, systems and entire sites. It works by mapping servers, applications, storage and failover procedures from source sites to recovery sites, automating the logistics involved in resuming business operations at the recovery site.

RecoverTrac addresses a full range of recovery needs -- from local data recovery, such as bare metal recovery, to remote data recovery, with full site failover and failback. This includes like and unlike physical-to-physical (P2P), virtual-to-virtual (V2V), physical-to-virtual (P2V), and virtual-to-physical (V2P) recovery for any certified physical hardware, even with multiple network segments. It also works across hypervisors, such as recovering a HyperV VM to a VMWare VM and vice versa.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data – an organization's most precious asset – so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award-winning flagship solution, FreeStor®, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com.

