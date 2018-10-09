Falfurrias Capital Partners, Best Impressions Set Table for Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Capital Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on investing in growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, announced that it has closed its investment in Best Impressions Caterers. Charlotte-based Best Impressions, founded by president Dave Byron in 1989, is one of the Southeast's premier catering companies providing culinary services for a Who's Who of corporate, philanthropic and social clients.

As part of its strategic partnership with Falfurrias Capital, Best Impressions will expand its operations into the Charleston, S.C., market with its acquisition of Duvall Catering & Events, one of the Lowcountry's leading caterers. With the operational and financial support of Falfurrias Capital, Best Impressions will continue to seek out additional partners with the goal of building a regional network of premium caterers across the Southeast.

Following the completion of the acquisition of Duvall Catering & Events, Mr. Byron will assume the role of CEO of the combined businesses. Duvall's owner and CEO Steve Wenger will continue to contribute his leadership skills to help build on Duvall's success going forward.

"Best Impressions is excited about our partnership with Falfurrias Capital Partners and teaming up with Steve and our new colleagues at Duvall Catering & Events, which will allow us to better serve new and existing clients and provide expanded career opportunities for our combined staff," said Mr. Byron. "All of our clients need to know that nothing is going to change and that we are as committed as ever to providing the best food, experience and overall satisfaction for our customers and staff."

"Dave Byron has built a market-leading business over the past three decades by developing strong relationships with his customers and building a talented team of culinary and event management professionals who consistently deliver great food and great experiences," said Marc Oken, founding partner at Falfurrias Capital Partners. "Our regional growth strategy for Best Impressions is based on our conviction that other top caterers across the Southeast can benefit from the experience and expertise of Dave and his team, as well as the operational and financial support of Falfurrias Capital."

About Best Impressions Caterers

Best Impressions Caterers, one of the Southeast's premier catering companies, has proudly served the Charlotte Metropolitan area since 1989 with a reputation for innovative cuisine, beautiful presentations, & impeccable service. Our team of professional event directors provides the planning, details, menu creation, and execution of catered events that are unique to each client. Our talented chefs are committed to using the finest and freshest ingredients, prepared with skilled techniques, delivering a fine-dining experience. Learn more at www.bestimpressionscaterers.com.

About Falfurrias Capital Partners

Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America, and Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America. The firm is focused on acquiring or investing in a diverse portfolio of growth-oriented middle-market companies. By leveraging the extensive strategic and operational experience and business relationships of the firm's principals, Falfurrias Capital Partners is positioned to be a value-added partner for both its portfolio companies and its limited partners. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com.

