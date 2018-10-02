Falfurrias Capital Partners Invests in Global Plasma Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Capital Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on investing in growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, today announced it has closed a platform investment in Global Plasma Solutions (GPS).

GPS, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, is a leading provider of innovative air purification devices designed to improve indoor air quality while reducing energy costs associated with commercial, residential and industrial HVAC system operation. The company's patented needlepoint bi-polar ionization technology has been employed by healthcare institutions, schools, athletic facilities, commercial office buildings, and homeowners to improve indoor air quality by efficiently removing particles, odors and pathogens from the air. Commercial building owners and operators using GPS technology have also been able to realize significant energy cost savings through the reduction of outside air intake required to condition spaces.

As part of the growth strategy for GPS, Falfurrias announced the hiring of veteran business leader Glenn Brinckman as CEO. Mr. Brinckman's experience includes leadership roles within filtration technology at W.L. Gore and General Electric. Co-founder and chief innovator Charles Waddell will remain in an executive leadership role as chief technology officer and will continue to lead new product development for GPS.

"Global Plasma Solutions pioneered next-generation needlepoint bi-polar ionization systems that deliver dramatic improvements in indoor air quality, and we plan to build upon this legacy of innovation," said Mr. Waddell. "We are delighted to have a new strategic partner with Falfurrias Capital's operational resources and network, and Glenn's business leadership and product management experience to help GPS write the next chapter of our success story."

"The market for GPS filtration technology is expanding as building owners become more aware of indoor air quality issues and also seek energy efficiencies, and Global Plasma Solutions is well positioned to benefit from these trends," said Ed McMahan, managing partner for Falfurrias Capital Partners. "We are excited to partner with Charlie, Glenn and the rest of the team to help GPS maximize its potential via organic growth and strategic acquisition opportunities."

About Global Plasma Solutions

Founded in 2008 and based in Savannah, Georgia, Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) is the pioneer in needlepoint bi-polar ionization cold plasma technology. With an extensive portfolio of patents granted, and numerous other patents pending, GPS is the uncontested air purification market innovator serving healthcare, industrial, transportation, government, commercial, and residential customers. Outside of the residential, commercial and industrial HVAC markets, GPS has also developed specialized, highly engineered products for commercial and private aviation, commercial high-speed hand dryers and automobiles. To learn more, visit www.gpshvac.com.

About Falfurrias Capital Partners

Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America, and Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America. The firm is focused on acquiring or investing in a diverse portfolio of growth-oriented middle-market companies. By leveraging the extensive strategic and operational experience and business relationships of the firm's principals, Falfurrias Capital Partners is positioned to be a value-added partner for both its portfolio companies and its limited partners. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com.

