Fall Home Décor From the Queen of Design Kim Myles on Tips on TV

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Myles' creative budget-conscious designs and fun personality have made her a TV fan favorite for many years. Kim believes that taking a more creative, imaginative approach to home, style and life can yield giant dividends for almost anyone. That is why she has made it her mission to help people discover their own individual style, and to celebrate it in their homes, as well as in life. Kim has some new ways to give the home a new look for the fall and winter seasons.

Kim Myles shares favorite new ideas for preparing the home for fall!

SOME THEMES IN THE HOME DESIGN WORLD THIS FALL

Flooring is a hot trend and it can update an overall space. Tarkett's ProGen Flooring, is the next generation performance and handles whatever modern life throws at it. This flooring is waterproof and looks like real wood, so it can be used in any room of the home. It will not warp or buckle under direct sunlight or extreme temperature changes, so it is great for 3 season rooms or any non-HVAC controlled spaces. A dozen new designs will be hitting the market in January. For more information, visit residential.tarkett.com

For affordable elegance, there is Tarkett's TruTex Luxury Sheet Flooring. Just introduced this summer, the unique textile backing dissipates moisture, so it resists mold and mildew plus it protects against rips, tears and gouges. It is also certified asthma and allergy friendly, so allergy sufferers can breathe easy, making it beautiful and healthy for those loved ones. Choose from 20 amazing designs inspired by stone, concrete, ceramic and natural wood. For more information, visit residential.tarkett.com

SOMETHING TO ADD COMFORT AND STYLE TO THE HOME THIS FALL

This Fall, breathe new life into the home by installing a Hunter fan in some unexpected places. Adding a brand-new Hunter fan to stuffier rooms like the laundry room can help circulate air and make the home more enjoyable, especially as people spend more time indoors, while getting those daily chores done. The installation of a new fan is an inexpensive upgrade that can elevate a space while also staying on budget. When temperatures drop and the relatives come to visit, add a new fan to one of the busiest spaces, like the kitchen - to make Thanksgiving cooking a comfortable family affair. For more information, visit www.hunterfan.com

A WAY TO INCORPORATE NEW TECH INTO THE HOME

For the people looking for new tech for the home, check out GLAS by Johnson Controls. It is a new smart thermostat that is beautiful in form and function. A major differentiator of GLAS is that an Air Quality Monitor is included in the device. Everyone is impacted by the quality of air around them. GLAS has integrated sensors to monitor indoor air quality and they can intelligently adjust it for the room. Also, for allergy or asthma sufferers, they will love GLAS ability to track pollen and air quality outdoors, too. GLAS is unique from other smart thermostats because it uses a translucent OLED touchscreen display to control its functions and it is designed to beautifully blend in with a home's environment. When it comes to creating a seamless smart home experience, GLAS integrates with devices like Microsoft Cortana, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. For more information, visit glas.johnsoncontrols.com

www.tipsontv.com

contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_LkMSrPjm4

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_LkMSrPjm4

SOURCE Tips on TV

Related Links

http://www.tipsontv.com

