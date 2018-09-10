Fall in Love with Corner Bakery's Harvest Flavors

Apple Walnut Pancakes – Four fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with caramelized apples, cinnamon crunch streusel, and toasted walnuts served with vanilla maple syrup and Applewood smoked bacon

Additionally, pumpkin spice season returns at Corner Bakery on Oct. 2 when two guest favorites make a comeback – the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Baby Bundt Cake.

"We are excited to introduce our guests to Corner Bakery's new harvest creations," said Corner Bakery CMO Donna Josephson. "Our freshly prepared dishes are full of flavor – perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Corner Bakery Cafe serves fresh from the kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Handcrafted with pride, the seasonal, nourishing menu ranges from hot breakfast and grilled panini to kitchen-crafted salads, signature sandwiches, mouthwatering sweets and more. Favorites include light and fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the crave-worthy Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner, and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for dessert. Corner Bakery Cafe is also recognized for its unsurpassed catering experience delivering signature, made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners, including seasonal varieties like the Chicken Apple Arugula Sandwich and the Power Greens & Grains Salad, for any occasion. Prices may vary by location.

About Corner Bakery Café



Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since established in 1991. Established in 1991, Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. The original American Italian bakery cafe, Corner Bakery Cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. For more information, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.

