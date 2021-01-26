Fall in Love with Pizza this February - Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen Celebrates Pizza Day (2.9.21) and Valentine's Day (2.14.21) for Two Weeks!

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's about more than just pizza this February. It's about reconnecting and exploring new flavors, and Chef Russo brings just that to the table. From new burrata pizzas to heart shaped pizzas, Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen has something for everybody the next two weeks.

For years Russo's has incorporated the highest quality ingredients on the market. Hand-making food in-house has been a primary foundation of every Russo's restaurant. From fresh made dough to hand made sauces, every menu item is carefully made from Russo's family recipes. Through the years, Chef Russo has developed the menu to include gluten free and vegan friendly dishes. Incorporating these healthy options is a small gesture of care to our health-conscious guests. Our love for our guests spreads further this February, with our two new specials!

Let's start off with our Valentine's special: "That's Amore" – Starting Monday 2.1.21, we're bringing our guests together with an unforgettable combo: Heart shaped pepperoni pizza and guest's choice of a bottle of pinot grigio or chianti wine for only $34.95. This special can be enjoyed in our stores, or simply take it to-go for a romantic night in. The heart shaped pizza is also available on it's own during this time, simply ask for it when ordering your large pizza!

With national pizza day being Tuesday 2.9.21, Chef Russo is early releasing two new burrata pizzas! All aboard the burrata train, these cheesy masterpieces come with the highest quality burrata we could get our hands on. Grab one of these in a medium 12", between 2.8.21 and 2.14.21, for only $10! Remember, these $10 burrata pizza deals are only available for ONE WEEK, and can be devoured in our stores, for take out, or delivered to your door.

Enjoy these limited time February specials at Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen before they're gone! Find a location near you at nypizzeria.com/locations and visit nypizzeria.info/promotions for on going promotion details. *At participating restaurants. See stores for details.

Chef Anthony Russo's Bio: The son of first-generation Italian immigrants, Anthony Russo, Russo's New York Pizzeria Founder and CEO, grew up in a New Jersey home where the kitchen was the center of family life. He learned to cook from relatives visiting from Sicily and Naples, and worked at his family's restaurant, Russo's Italian, at the Jersey Shore each summer.

The family relocated to Galveston, Texas in 1978, yet remained steadfast in their commitment to serving fine Italian cuisine no matter where they called home. Anthony's father opened Russo's Italian Restaurant, which quickly became a favorite among locals, and reinforced Anthony's passion for creating and serving homemade Italian fare.

In 1985, Anthony opened his first pizza restaurant, Russo's Pizza, when he was just 18 years old. In 1992, just seven years later, Anthony introduced his first Russo's New York Pizzeria in Houston, Texas, where using fresh, homemade ingredients and unique family recipes, became a model for success.

Fast forward to today and Russo's Restaurants is now a national and international franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo's New York Pizzeria. With its corporate office located in Houston, Texas - Russo's Restaurants has surpassed 50 locations with over ten more planned in 2020. Composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, Russo's has also entered international markets as well, with locations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates.

Chef Anthony Russo created Russo's Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo's Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony's commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first.

Russo's corporate support team is strong and collaborative with a franchisee-friendly corporate culture and is ready for expansion. What separates Russo's from the rest of the pizza industry is not only a great support team ready to tackle it all, but also the unique family recipes and fresh ingredients. With no additives or preservatives, Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen creates dishes from ingredients that are safe and reliable from trusted brands. Chef Russo adds, "Our mission statement is: 'If it isn't fresh, don't serve it.' That is the Russo family promise." To learn more about Russo's Franchise Opportunities, our menu, lunch specials, delivery, takeout, catering, or to order online, please visit www.russosfranchise.com .

