Fall In Love With Veggie Grill's Indulgent New Menu

As more people today eat less meat and lean into a plant-based diet, Veggie Grill continues to develop dishes that explore ways for its guests to indulge on cravable, familiar items with a twist. The new menu features delicious creations such as the Meatball Sub that meat and veggie-lovers alike need to taste to believe, the Cajun Fish Fillet Sandwich that allows guests to enjoy a classic fish sandwich while being good to our oceans, a Steakhouse Burger that features a brand new vegan blue cheese that tastes like the real thing, and the Kimchi Beef Bowl, which is full of health-promoting veggies and fermented kimchi.

"There has never been a more important time for people to start their plant-based journey," said T.K. Pillan, founder and executive chairman, Veggie Grill. "Our mission is to change American food culture for the better, and this menu brings even more classic American favorites into the plant-based world."

The new menu offerings include:

Meatball Sub – House-made meatballs topped with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella, arugula, and basil pesto on a toasted ciabatta roll.

About Veggie Grill

From the Classic Romaine Caesar to juicy burgers and deli sandwiches, Veggie Grill's purpose is to change American food culture for the better—for people, the animals, and the planet. As the largest 100% plant-based restaurant company in the US with 34 restaurants across the country and three innovative and growing brands, Veggie Grill is the preeminent restaurant company helping to support a better future.

For additional information and to see full menus, please visit www.veggiegrill.com, www.standupburgers.com and www.eatmasveggies.com

