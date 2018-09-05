Fall Into Extra Savings With Travel Deals From Wyndham Extra Holidays

Travelers can save up to 25 percent as they take in the breathtaking change of scenery that only unfolds once a year, and enjoy great regional fall activities in locations coast-to-coast including Fish Creek Falls (near Steamboat Springs), Emerald Bay State Park (near Lake Tahoe), Bushkill Falls (in the Poconos Mountains), and Breakers Beachfront Park (Daytona Beach, Florida). With the wide array of resorts in the Wyndham Extra Holidays portfolio, vacationers can enjoy the splendor of the season with a perfect fall getaway while staying in spacious condo-style suites with the comforts of home including multiple bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas and a washer/dryer. Most resorts feature amenities such as heated pools, outdoor hot tubs, golf, and much more.

Wyndham Extra Holidays is offering special deals of up to 25 percent off at popular fall destinations across the U.S. including the resorts featured below:

Wyndham Vacation Resorts Steamboat Springs, Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Whether it's the unique hot springs that dot the area, the popular ski lodges nearby or the year-round collection of outdoor activities, Steamboat Springs always attracts visitors to its perfect corner of the Rocky Mountains in northern Colorado. Wyndham Vacation Resorts Steamboat Springs is the perfect home base for exploration of this outdoor paradise, offering spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom resort suites that comfortably sleep four to eight guests and range from 840 to 1,287 square feet. Suites feature private bedrooms with one king bed in the master, one queen or two double beds in the guest rooms and a queen sleeper sofa in the living area. Guests will appreciate the convenience of a fully equipped kitchen with separate living/dining areas, a private balcony or deck and the benefit of a washer/dryer in each suite.

Olympic Village Inn, Olympic Valley, California

Olympic Village Inn is a charming, family-friendly resort situated at the base of the internationally recognized Squaw Valley ski area. Combining tranquil mountain charm with Squaw Valley's alpine scenery, this resort is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway or family vacation. After a day of outdoor adventure, guests can stretch out in a spacious one-bedroom suite that sleeps two to four guests with 375 - 650 square feet of living space. Each resort suite includes private bedrooms with one queen bed, a sleeper sofa, kitchenettes, separate living/dining areas and TVs throughout, with many offering fireplaces for cozy nights. Additionally, these suites offer private balconies that deliver stunning mountain views.

Wyndham Vacation Resorts Shawnee Village, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

The Poconos Mountains of Pennsylvania feature breathtaking scenery, a myriad of activities both relaxing and challenging, charming area attractions, and warm hospitality. Offering spacious two-bedroom resort villas that comfortably sleep up to eight guests and range from 1,085 to 1,150 square feet, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Shawnee Village is the ideal setting for an east coast fall getaway. Villas at this resort vary from one to two stories, and offer the privacy of separate bedrooms, the convenience of a full kitchen and most villas also offer a patio for stargazing and a fireplace for chilly nights.

Wyndham Ocean Walk, Daytona Beach, Florida

This beachfront vacation resort offers exceptional amenities and leisure comforts that create an unforgettable family vacation or romantic retreat in the heart of Daytona Beach. Wyndham Ocean Walk resort features spacious studio, one-, two-, three-bedroom and penthouse resort suites that comfortably sleep four to ten guests and range from 500 - 1,455 square feet. Suites feature one king or two doubles in the master, one king or two doubles in the guest rooms and a queen sleeper sofa in the living area. Most suites offer the privacy of separate bedrooms, the convenience of a washer/dryer and separate living/dining areas, and the comfort of a balcony and whirlpool tub.

Wyndham Extra Holidays provides travelers with the opportunity to travel to the most popular destinations throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean through a wide selection of Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham and Shell Vacation Club resorts. Each resort is professionally managed with multiple rooms, living/dining areas, kitchens, amenities and activities so consumers can relax and enjoy their vacation without worrying about the unknown.

Take this last opportunity to discover your perfect fall getaway at a resort offered by Wyndham Extra Holidays. Choose extra space, extra amenities, extra resort activities and all the other "extras" that booking a resort suite with Wyndham Extra Holidays offers. Book now at ExtraHolidays.com/Fall or call 800-670-3620 and mention code FALL18.

Offer Details: Book by November 18, 2018. Travel by November 19, 2018. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations subject to availability. Reservations not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

About Wyndham Extra Holidays

Wyndham Extra Holidays specializes in offering quality vacation accommodations throughout the United States, including Hawai'i, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Wyndham Extra Holidays is a specialized provider of rental vacation accommodations and a part of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and vacation exchange company headquartered in Orlando, Fla.

Web Resources:

Wyndham Extra Holidays

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Rewards

SOURCE Wyndham Extra Holidays

Related Links

https://www.extraholidays.com

