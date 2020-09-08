Fall TV 2020 Opens Today, and Five Easy to Access Virtual Events Will Explore the Future of Television

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future PLC ( FUTR.L ) today announces that Fall TV begins this afternoon, commencing a month-long, all-virtual Fall TV 2020 event, co-produced by Future PLC ( FUTR.L ) with industry-leading publications Broadcasting + Cable , Multichannel News , NEXT I TV and TVTechnology. The event formerly known as NYC TV Week is now accessible around the globe, as the industry community will present and engage on the Future of Television, through five virtual events over the course of four weeks.

"At a time when the TV industry is forced to rapidly adapt to new challenges and opportunities, it's more important than ever to hear new ideas and understand emerging best practices," said Bill Gannon, Vice President & Global Editor-in-Chief. "It's no longer sufficient to simply keep up. You now have to stay a step ahead and be prepared to lead and manage change. Our virtual Fall TV event offers attendees five comprehensive, but easily accessible industry tracks packed with deep insights from dozens of expert speakers. Our virtual Fall TV event will directly connect you with industry leaders and spark vital new ways you can seize opportunities in these challenging times."

Grab your seat today and join us between now and October 2.

News Technology Summit - September 8-11

With consumers rapidly changing the way they access news and the demand for accurate, trustworthy information at record levels, get a focused perspective on the biggest tech issues and questions facing the news business.

Just added: Meredith Local Media Group President Patrick McCreery

Advanced Advertising Summit - September 14-17

Get caught up with the latest developments in advanced advertising where the shift to additional automation, more data, better targeting and increased accountability have all accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just added: Oracle VP of New Product Development Kevin Whitcher; StackAdapt VP of Partnerships and Business Solutions Michael Shang; Comscore VP of Sales, National Networks Tara Gotch; DoubleVerify COO Matt McLaughlin

Hispanic Television Summit - September 21-24

The premier event for those in the business of TV and video for Hispanic audiences. Join us as we explore Hispanic TV as the place where Latino voices matter most and celebrate the industry's talent, leaders, and pioneers.

Just added: Univision Communications, Inc. Anchor, Primer Impacto Pamela Silva; Univision Communications, Inc. West Coast Correspondent, ¡Despierta América! Luis Sandoval; Discovery, Inc. Creative Services Director, U.S. Hispanic Antonio Rojas; Discovery, Inc. VP, Production and Development Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic Michela Giorelli; Discovery, Inc. Senior Channel Director, U.S. Hispanic Eileen Piñeiro; Cox Communications Executive Director of Marketing, Hispanic Strategy Luis Caballero; Cledor Group Managing Director Court Stroud; Moss Appeal Journalist/Marketer E.B. Moss

Streaming TV Summit - September 29 - October 2

An opportunity to hear current thinking and discuss the most pressing economic, operational and technological issues facing the "business" of video and gain valuable insights into how to succeed in today's dynamic and historically disruptive times. Day One brings an expert lined panel - The Medium Formerly Known As "Television," featuring speakers from NextTV, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Comscore, and Katz Networks.

Audience Measurement Summit September 29 - October 2

Learn from applied knowledge and hear fresh thinking on how industry leaders are redefining how audiences are measured, content is evaluated and advertising is justified and delivering tangible results to respond to the current climate. A Day One keynote discussion will feature speakers from Comscore.

Reserve your seat today. If you are a member of the press and would like to cover the event, please submit your credentials here or contact Kendall Allen Rockwell at [email protected]. Interested in sponsorship? Please email Laura Lubrano at [email protected].

About Future PLC

Future plc is an award-winning, global multi-platform media company. The name behind successful brands in specialist consumer and B2B sectors including technology, gaming & entertainment, music, creative & photography, home interest, education and television. Future connects with an audience reach of over 260+ million worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Find out more at www.futureplc.com

PRESS CONTACT

Kendall Allen Rockwell

[email protected]

917-714-9213 cell

SOURCE Future plc

SOURCE Future US, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.futureplc.com

