FallCall Solutions Named Among '50 Leading Companies of the Year 2020' by the Silicon Review Magazine

TRUMBULL, Conn., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FallCall Solutions today announced that The Silicon Review Magazine has named it among the '50 Leading Companies of the Year 2020'.

FallCall Solutions

"The Silicon Review 50 Leading Companies of the Year 2020 program identifies companies that not only have the most innovative, diversified and reliable solutions, but also have a self-evolving and self-adaptable quality to best fit the ever-changing needs of the marketplace," said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine. The publication has selected FallCall Solutions based on its brand reputation in the marketplace, openness to innovation, financial soundness, and the ability to understand the market and its customers at a deeper level.

"We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as one of the 50 Leading Companies of the Year 2020," said Shea Gregg, MD, President and Founder of FallCall Solutions. "As an intensive care physician serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have become all too familiar with the unique concerns, anxieties and challenges associated with the Elder-Caregiver relationship through these difficult times. Our team feels privileged to be producing popular apps that address social isolation (ElderCheck Now) and provide 24/7 monitored emergency response (FallCall Lite) to our growing user base. We sincerely thank our customers for their trust throughout this period and beyond."

Read the story:

https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/fallcall-solutions-llc-maximizing-elder-independence-and-caregiver-peace-of-mind

About FallCall Solutions:

FallCall Solutions is a premier innovator in simplified safety solutions for those living an active lifestyle. By creating automated and accessible applications on Apple Watch, iPhone and Android devices, we aim to streamline the way people interact in urgent and emergent situations. For more information, visit www.fallcall.com.

Media Inquiries:

Shea C. Gregg, MD

[email protected]

FallCall and ElderCheck are trademarks of FallCall Solutions, LLC

Apple, Apple Watch and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Related Images

fallcall-solutions-named-among-50.png

FallCall Solutions Named Among '50 Leading Companies of the Year 2020' by the Silicon Review Magazine

SOURCE FallCall Solutions

Related Links

http://www.fallcall.com

