Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation Welcomes Washington Post and Los Angeles Times Executive Editors to Board of Advisors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee and Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida have become the newest members of the Fallen Journalists Memorial (FJM) Foundation's Board of Advisors, the Foundation announced today.

The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation supports the construction of America's first memorial on federal land dedicated to press freedom and to the journalists who've given their lives in service to it. Mr. Merida and Ms. Buzbee, both recognized stewards of journalism and a free press, join a dedicated Board of Advisors comprised of prominent leaders from across the journalism community.

"We are thrilled to have Sally's and Kevin's expertise and support as we work to bring this vital project to life," said Barbara Cochran, president of the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation. "It is more important than ever that we ensure the commitment to a free press and the sacrifices of journalists, photojournalists, editors and more are honored through a permanent memorial in our nation's capital."

"Sally and Kevin complement an already distinguished group of leaders in the journalism community that serve on our advisory board," said Foundation Chairman David Dreier, "We look forward to benefitting from their influence and insights as we work to create a Memorial that will commemorate America's commitment to press freedom and to those who died advancing it around the world."

The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation Board of Advisors also includes The New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet and The Wall Street Journal editor in chief Matt Murray, among other distinguished leaders in journalism.

A longtime journalist and news executive, Sally Buzbee took the helm as The Washington Post's executive editor in May 2021, succeeding fellow FJM Board of Advisors member Marty Baron to lead the news organization. She previously served as executive editor and senior vice president for the Associated Press where she started as a reporter in 1988. Ms. Buzbee has overseen newsrooms across the globe covering consequential stories, from conflict in the Middle East to U.S. presidential elections.

"Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the sacrifices journalists make to bring critical information to the public," said Ms. Buzbee. "I am proud to support the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation as it works to commemorate America's commitment to a free press."

Kevin Merida is an award-winning journalist and author who was named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times in June 2021. Prior to joining the L.A. Times, Mr. Merida served as a senior vice president at ESPN, where he was editor in chief of The Undefeated, the company's multimedia platform that explores the intersection of race, culture and sports. Over his two-decade career at The Washington Post he served as a reporter and editor, most recently as a managing editor overseeing news and features coverage.

"I am honored to work alongside such an esteemed group of journalists to create a place that celebrates the importance of press freedom and memorializes our colleagues who've died while doing their jobs," remarked Mr. Merida. "The freedom of the press, and its role in our democracy, is not something that we can take for granted. This memorial will also help educate current and future generations about the values our work defends."

Learn more about the Fallen Journalists Memorial and how to support this work at www.fallenjournalists.org and follow us at @FJMemorial.

About Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation

The Fallen Journalists Memorial (FJM) Foundation was authorized by Congress in December 2020 to build a memorial on federal land in Washington, DC to commemorate America's commitment to a free press by honoring journalists who have sacrificed their lives in service to that cause. The Foundation is led by former U.S. Representative David Dreier and former news executive and journalism professor Barbara Cochran. The Foundation is supported by numerous leaders from all segments of the journalism community who serve on its Board of Advisors, including editors and publishers, news anchors, and photojournalists.

