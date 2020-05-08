Falling Colors Foundation Supports Local Businesses Through Covid-19 Grants

SANTA FE, N.M., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Falling Colors Foundation, the charitable arm of the Santa Fe-based Falling Colors Technology group, has donated $180,000 to support small Santa Fe businesses through Covid-19, offering three monthly grants of $300 to 200 businesses. The program received its first application on April 8 and reached capacity on April 23, with dozens now waitlisted.

Directors of the Foundation said they wanted to do what they could to help sustain local businesses through the crisis. "The response we've gotten from the community shows the importance of this initiative," said Mindy Hale, COO. "We wanted to target businesses small enough that the three $300 payments would make a difference to their ability to survive the crisis and to keep their staff employed."

Grant recipients have been grateful for the assistance and the speed with which it was delivered. "Thank you so much! Every little bit helps and this will go straight to my one staff," said Ben Crosky, owner of Tender Fire, a Santa Fe-based food truck.

"You are the reason I will reopen when the all-clear is given," said Harold Cheek, owner of DC Knits, LLC.

"I so deeply appreciate it. This is the first money that came in for me! Nothing from the government yet," said Waltraud Baron, a local massage therapist.

In keeping with the Foundation's mission of developing technology-based solutions to problems facing New Mexico, fund recipients use Falling Colors' online portal to provide details about the nature of their business, the impact of Covid-19, and related information before submitting a request for payment. The Falling Colors team worked overtime to modify existing infrastructure to accommodate hundreds of applications, establish data points, and start delivering funds quickly. "We were proud to be able to assist the community in this way," said Pamela Koster, CEO. "We see a lot of people hurting and it's great to be able to help."

Additional private donations have allowed Falling Colors Foundation to expand the program from 200 to 203 recipients so far, and directors hope that additional donations will allow further expansion. To make a tax-deductible contribution to the fund, visit https://fallingcolors.com/foundation .

