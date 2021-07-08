Falling Colors Group Expands Leadership Team

Founders Pamela Koster and Mindy Hale see expansion of the leadership team as a natural step in the company's stable growth. "Our vision for Falling Colors and its place in the world is bigger than us as founders," says Ms. Koster. "Part of successful entrepreneurship is knowing when it's time to bring in new voices and skills. Having grown successfully through the pandemic and looking to the future, now is that time."

Jorie Koster-Hale holds a BA (linguistics, Pomona College) and a PhD (Cognitive Neuroscience, MIT) and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard. Prior to joining Falling Colors, she was the lead data scientist for an enterprise AI company. Mr. Wolf holds an M.A. from the UN's University for Peace and a J.D. (cum laude) from the UNM School of Law. Mr. Wolf, who has over twenty-five years of management experience, was previously partner at a Santa Fe law firm. Mr. Spencer has over 16 years' experience in the technology industry delivering software solutions with a focus on data collection and security. Before joining Falling Colors, Mr. Spencer spent a decade at KeyPoint Government Solutions.

Falling Colors' expanded leadership team will drive the company's forward-looking growth plan while retaining focus on the principles that have supported the company's success. "The heart of what we do is support public and private entities by providing clear, actionable data related to their core goals," says Mr. Wolf. "Our platforms allow clients to understand the impact of their spending. By adding transparency, real-time data, and automation to their workflow, we support their ability to be mission-focused with a clearer view of the path."

"We're excited to refine and expand these offerings as we grow," says Ms. Koster-Hale. "Using data and technology to support the important work of our clients is our passion. Expansion allows us to bring our expertise to a broader range of users, improving lives in the process."

