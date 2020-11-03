Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center Awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center in Rockville, Maryland has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Care Accreditation. In partnership with Physicians Endoscopy's (PE) development and management services, Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center demonstrated continued compliance in performance standards. The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care, and the Gold Seal of Approval® displays a model standard in an organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

In early September, Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in which a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Ambulatory Care standards spanning across several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management.

The Joint Commission develops its standards in conjunction with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. Through the use of scientific literature and expert input paired with onsite observations and interviews, the Commission assists health care organizations in measuring, assessing, and improving performance.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center specializes in digestive care and uses the latest technology in endoscopy and colonoscopy to treat patients in a personalized environment that allows for quality patient care. The following physicians practice at Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center: Lawrence A. Bassin, MD; Brian Ciampa, MD; David L. Jager, MD; Julia Korenman, MD, Leigh Lurie, MD; Olanma Y. Okoji, MD; Alan N. Schulman, MD; and Ann Marie Stephenson Thomas, DO, MBA.

Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center partnered with Physicians Endoscopy to leverage their PE Center Solutions for development and management services and is an affiliate of Capital Digestive Care. Last year, Capital Digestive Care and Physicians Endoscopy announced their strategic partnership, which offers a platform solution for gastroenterologists in both practice management and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).

"We are proud to partner with Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center, providing our PE Center Solutions services which deliver clinical and operational excellence for positive business and patient outcomes," said David Young, CEO and President of Physicians Endoscopy.

For more information about Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center, Capital Digestive Care, and the partnership with Physicians Endoscopy's development and management services, please visit the company's website here. For more information on the accreditation, please visit The Joint Commission website.

About Physicians Endoscopy

Physicians Endoscopy (PE) is a nationally recognized development and management partner for over 60 GI-focused practices and ambulatory surgery centers. From regulations and compliance support to operations and governance, PE builds and sustains dynamic and growing GI practices and surgery centers through collaborative, long-term relationships with physicians. To learn more about Physicians Endoscopy, please visit www.endocenters.com.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn's Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care's integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

