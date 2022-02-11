False Eyelashes Market to Grow at 5.5% During 2020-2026

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the False Eyelashes Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the False Eyelashes market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The rapidly growing popularity for customized and unique looks among people.

The easy availability of the materials like rubber, polymers or acrylic material, used in the manufacturing of False Eye Lashes.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

False Eyelashes Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type (Strips, Cluster/Accent, Individual, and Others)

(Strips, Cluster/Accent, Individual, and Others) Constituent Type (Natural, Synthetic)

(Natural, Synthetic) Distribution Channel Type (Online, Convenience Stores, and Hypermarkets & Supermarkets)

(Online, Convenience Stores, and Hypermarkets & Supermarkets) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

False Eyelashes Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as strips, cluster/accent, individual, and others. Strip false eyelashes are estimated to account for the major share of the market. The growth is attributed to their exceptional popularity among people, owing to their easy and quick wearing patterns. These eyelashes are so user friendly that they do not require any professional help and are also available in various designs, making the entire lash line look so beautiful. Further, individual false eyelashes are estimated to witness significant growth rate in the next five years. These lashes are available in single as well as flared forms, giving a natural yet dramatic look to the consumer's eyes. Unlike strip false eyelashes, this requires the help of an expert as each lash or cluster of lashes has to be applied individually.

Market Trends by Constituent Type

Based on the constituent type, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic. Synthetic is estimated to hold the larger share of the market, being the leading segment in the upcoming years. These eyelashes are made up of rubber, polymers or acrylic material, and are shinier, glossier giving a more dramatic look. These lashes are available in a variety of thickness, curl, length, style, holding the curls in a proper manner, and are also inexpensive, resulting in being the dominant segment of the market. Further, the natural eyelashes segment is estimated to register a constant growth rate in during the forecast period, owing to their soft texture, making them similar to natural eyelashes and their easy convenience while using them on regular basis. These lashes are made from mink hair, human hair, sable hair, or silk, and are lightweight and flexible as compared to their counterparts.

Market Trends by Distribution Channel Type

Based on the distribution channel type, the market is segmented as online, convenience stores, and hypermarkets & supermarkets. Convenience store held the largest share of the market in the year 2019, and includes drug stores, department stores, and specialty stores. Majority of false eyelashes users are very specific about what shape and material they want to have, hence they usually prefer buying them from stores rather than from online merchants, as they also get assistance from experts giving them best suited recommendations as per the consumer's taste and an explanation of product's application. On the contrary, online channel is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, owing to their increasing popularity among consumers because of the convenience they offer. They also offer massive discounts in different occasions in a year, making the products attractive to the consumers, fueling the growth of the market in the next five years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to account for the major share of the market owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the U.S. during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing influence of TV, film actors, and social media, and permanent eyelashes which can last for about two to three weeks, gaining popularity are expected to accelerate the product demand in the regional market during the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years, with China, India, South Korea, and Philippines being the major countries with increasing awareness regarding developing beauty trends and products in the regional market during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the False Eyelashes Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Acelashes

Ardell Lashes

Blink Lash Store

Emma Lashes

GIANNI LASHES

House Of Lashes

Lemer Lashes

Qingdao LashBeauty Cosmetic Co., Ltd.

Royal Korindah

XIZI Lashes

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the False Eyelashes Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

