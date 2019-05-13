False Eyelashes: Worldwide Market Outlook 2019-2023 with Amorepacific, L'Oreal, LVMH, Shiseido Company, and The Estee Lauder Companies Dominating

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global False Eyelashes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The false eyelashes market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

The social media awareness and celebrity endorsements for eye makeup will accelerate the false eyelashes during the forecast period. Consumers are often turning to social media platforms and blogs for educating themselves about the eye makeup products. Several brands are also creating a considerable social media presence and creating original content for social media. Social media also helps in building online communities for engaging consumers, while, boosting the market for false eyelashes market during the next few years.



Increasing working women population



One of the growth drivers of the global false eyelashes market is increasing working women population. Young and affluent women are the target customers for false eyelashes as they seek value for money. Changing consumer preference and fashion trends force manufacturers to introduce new products. The growth in working women has strengthened purchasing power, that pushes the procurement eye makeup products and has raised the demand for false eyelashes



Logistics issues in the cosmetic industry



One of the challenges in the growth of the global false eyelashes market is the logistics issues in the cosmetic industry. One of the greatest challenges the cosmetic industry faces is aligning the commercial side of the business with key customer requirements, and then developing a logistics strategy that balances the service and the cost relationship to gain a competitive advantage.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing customizable products in the market, as every consumer has different eyelash texture. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Amorepacific

L'Oreal S.A.

LVMH

Shiseido Company Limited

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

