False Eyelashes: Worldwide Market Outlook 2019-2023 with Amorepacific, L'Oreal, LVMH, Shiseido Company, and The Estee Lauder Companies Dominating
May 13, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global False Eyelashes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The false eyelashes market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The social media awareness and celebrity endorsements for eye makeup will accelerate the false eyelashes during the forecast period. Consumers are often turning to social media platforms and blogs for educating themselves about the eye makeup products. Several brands are also creating a considerable social media presence and creating original content for social media. Social media also helps in building online communities for engaging consumers, while, boosting the market for false eyelashes market during the next few years.
Increasing working women population
One of the growth drivers of the global false eyelashes market is increasing working women population. Young and affluent women are the target customers for false eyelashes as they seek value for money. Changing consumer preference and fashion trends force manufacturers to introduce new products. The growth in working women has strengthened purchasing power, that pushes the procurement eye makeup products and has raised the demand for false eyelashes
Logistics issues in the cosmetic industry
One of the challenges in the growth of the global false eyelashes market is the logistics issues in the cosmetic industry. One of the greatest challenges the cosmetic industry faces is aligning the commercial side of the business with key customer requirements, and then developing a logistics strategy that balances the service and the cost relationship to gain a competitive advantage.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing customizable products in the market, as every consumer has different eyelash texture. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Amorepacific
- L'Oreal S.A.
- LVMH
- Shiseido Company Limited
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Multichannel marketing
- Introduction of customizable false eyelashes
- Advent of handmade false eyelashes
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amorepacific
- L'Oreal S.A.
- LVMH
- Shiseido Company Limited
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bz28f
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article