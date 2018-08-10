FalseWaltz Is Smearing Fred Costello In CD6 Race

Waltz says Dr. Costello gave in-state tuition to children of illegal immigrants. A bill supported by Fred & signed by conservative Governor Rick Scott gave tuition only to natural born citizens of the US.

When Fred first ran for Mayor of Ormond Beach he told voters property taxes would go up one time to pay for badly needed repairs to parks & facilities. After that, Fred left Ormond Beach with the second lowest property taxes in Volusia.

Fred's strong Second Amendment voting record earned an endorsement and A rating from the NRA until his support for Governor Scott's school safety bill triggered a question mark. Governor Scott is A+ rated by the NRA. The bill strengthens security at all Florida schools. "The safety of our children is more important to me than my NRA rating," Costello said.

Waltz door knockers are falsely telling voters that President Trump has endorsed him. The President has endorsed no one in CD6. Fred is endorsed by Citizens for Trump, Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi among others.

Watch Fred's response to #FalseWaltz here:



https://youtu.be/VNRuNKVymso

#FalseWaltz calls CD6 "The local swamp":



https://youtu.be/1tbafdlz_ug

#FalseWaltz 2016 NeverTrump ad:



https://archive.org/details/PolAd_DonaldTrump_txrm8

More info at:



https://www.fred4us.org

SOURCE Fred Costello for Congress

Related Links

https://www.fred4us.org

