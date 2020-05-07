FAM Brands Donates 500,000 Protective Face Masks

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FAM Brands announced their donation of 500,000 protective disposable face masks to each of the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce executive committee member companies (10,000 masks per company) this week. The donation was offered to members for employee distribution, for a safe and healthy return to the workplace.



"Employee safety is our top priority. We know that demand has been difficult for many and we are lucky to work with top factories and suppliers globally to manufacture much needed PPE during these difficult circumstances. We hope this donation will provide much needed relief," said Carrie Henley, Executive Vice President of Sales, Ecommerce, and Marketing at FAM Brands.



In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, FAM Brands pivoted their business model to supply PPE items, including disposable masks, gowns, and gloves. Since pivoting into the PPE business, FAM Brands has successfully delivered millions of PPE products to notable health care systems, cities, states and large fortune 500+ companies across the United States.

About FAM Brands: Founded in 1985 by Frank Zarabi, the company offers a wide range of men's, women's and children's products including sportswear, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, swimwear, and fitness accessories. Producing 40 million units per year, FAM Brands not only provides cutting-edge products that enhance the lives of consumers, it delivers innovative design and high standards of safety in manufacturing. With a dedicated team who believe in promoting the highest quality of products and developing lasting customer relationships, the company is an industry trailblazer, with retail partners like Costco, Amazon, Nordstrom, Kroger, Sam's (Walmart) and TJMaxx Global.

For more information about FAM Brands' PPE sales and production, visit www.fambrands.com or email [email protected] .

Inquiries:

For sales, Carrie Henley, Executive VP of Sales, [email protected]

For licensing, John Spotts, VP of Licensing, [email protected] or Rob Stone, VP of Licensing, [email protected]

For mergers & acquisitions, Justin Zarabi, Executive VP of Mergers & Acquisitions, [email protected]

For press, contact Jennifer Johnson, [email protected]

SOURCE FAM Brands

Related Links

https://www.fambrands.com

