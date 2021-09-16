FAM Central catches the NFT trend and creates a "golden valley" - where NFT can shine

The fan economy has been around for a long time, but there is a lack of projects or artists that can exploit this potential to create an economic model, a strong and sustainable connection, and maintain a hundred-year lasting community like the world's leading entertainment corporations: Marvel, Disney, etc. Fanvestor is the idea that FAM Central created to help fans both satisfy their passion for entertainment while having fun and generate income as an investor.

FAM CENTRAL - Where NFT is most widely and practically applied in the physical world

FAM Central is an investment and entertainment ecosystem for Fanvestor (Fan + Investor) based on blockchain technology, combining NFT and DEFI. FAM Central works with partners in the film and entertainment sectors for the purpose of creating unique experiences for the Fanvestor community with new technologies such as investing in cinema and entertainment projects, purchasing exclusive NFTs items, participating in an open financial ecosystem dedicated to the entertainment industry, gaining voting rights in projects, having deep interaction with each project, and receiving many incentives from the system which depends on their Membership rank.

The biggest difference of FAM Central lies in the idea of connecting the digital world and the physical world, entering everyday life, and being familiar with people to create different experiences for fans.

FAM NFT - The key to make the Entertainment Industry more valuable

Artists/KOLs create new influence and value on the NFT platform: FAM Central aims to build and collaborate with Artists/KOLs to release NFT collections, interactive games with NFT rewards, NFT gratitude gifts for the fan community,... to increase revenue and assets for Artists from the fans' support, which makes Artists and their fans more connected.

Movie projects exploit NFT for commercials, which make the projects more valuable: FAM Central creates a platform to make movie projects come closer to the fans, where fans can own and become part of a movie project, get closer to actors, footage, movie objects, or even a red carpet ticket.

NFT holders not only enjoy NFTs as a hobby of collectibles but can also buy, sell or transfer them at various times, they can also convert NFTs into Vouchers for consumption in the world of entertainment.

KICKING OFF THE FIRST PROJECTS

FAM Central kicks off NFT projects in the Vietnam market to build the foundation for the path of NFT application development. Specifically:

FAM Legend NFT Collection: As FAM Central's first limited edition NFT launch, Legend carries within itself great meanings.

The inspiration for this collection comes from the first F in "FAM", which is also "Film". FAM Central will initially focus on developing its strongest advantage - the Film industry. With more than 10 years of experience in filmmaking, Mr. Charlie Nguyen has always wondered how to contribute to the development and enhancement of Vietnamese cinema, hence, FAM Central was born to realize that mission. The "FAM NFT Legend" collection will be an important milestone marking the beginning of FAM Central with 5 versions of NFT themed from familiar objects on the set. Each version will have a rarity in different proportions with up to 550 NFTs. More specifically, FAM will reveal a super rare version with only 5 NFTs soon.

The first Universe movie project in Vietnam: FAM is pleased to accompany the Film Project of Vietnam's leading director - Director Charlie Nguyen in the category of strategic development partner NFT Project, to launch a variety of new and unique versions of NFT that fans of Charlie Nguyen in particular and fans and supporters of Vietnamese cinema, in general, will be surprised.

The project in collaboration with FMCG Brand which has a leading international brand (remained anonymous) with the first campaign launched revealing the applicability of NFT on the FAM Central platform is extremely rich. It is not only creating collections with commercial elements but also common marketing activities in the traditional world.

NFT DROP - A gift from FAM Central for FAN-vestor and the community

On September 16, 2021, FAM Central is pleased to officially announce to the Fanvestor to create community the launch of the NFT feature through the NFT Airdrop program with a chance to win 555 NFT in the limited edition "NFT Legend" collection, designed exclusively by the Chairman of FAM Central - Mr. Charlie Nguyen.

The NFT Airdrop program is an important step for FAM Central to open up the world of NFT Square soon - a place to unleash creativity for the film and entertainment industry and bring unique experiences to the Fanvestor community.

Join FAM Central now to own the first NFTs from FAM at https://nftdrop.famcentral.io/

ABOUT FAM CENTRAL

https://famcentral.io/

FAM Central is a combined platform between NFT and DEFI for the cinema and entertainment industries built on the Binance Smart Chain platform, based on the idea of building the Metaverse - a digital universe but connected with the physical world - for film projects and entertainment artists to help create super-unique fan experiences.

Token information

Price: $0.42 /FAM Token circulation: 2,800,000 FAM tokens FAM Token's information sites. Coin Market Cap: https://coinmarketcap.com/ CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en Dextool: https://www.dextools.io/app/ Poocoin: https://poocoin.app/

Listing information

SOURCE FAM Central Investment