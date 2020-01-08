FAM Launches Viral Campaign to Entice Puff Daddy and Ellen to Dance With Kids Battling Cancer and Other Diseases

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Could dancing with Puff Daddy on the Ellen Show help kids with cancer? According to the executive director of the Miami-based nonprofit, FAM, the answer is a resounding "yes." And the organization – which supports families whose children are dealing with life-threatening and life-altering illnesses - has launched a viral campaign to convince the two stars to make that goal a reality.

FAM

Launched in January of last year, FAM knows a thing or two about making wishes come. It has done just that by raising and distributing more than $600K to help families with lodging costs during their children's hospital stays, commuting to medical appointments, special gifts for the kids, assistance paying medical bills – even funerals. In fact, 100 percent of funds raised have gone straight to the cause with operational expenses covered by a benefactor.

The organization is led by Milk Tyson, a former Hollywood insider, and staffed on a wholly volunteer basis by 20+ moms – each of whom knows firsthand what it is like to have a child who is fighting or has lost the fight with a terminal illness. Hence the name behind the FAM acronym – Fighting All Monsters.

But back to the original question. Why dancing? And why Puff Daddy and Ellen DeGeneres? According to Tyson, Puff Daddy is an excellent role model and musical artist that kids look up to and has proven to be resilient in the face of his own "monsters." In addition, the kids have adopted his song, Bad Boys for Life as their battle cry. It has inspired confidence in and proven empowering for the kids and now families around the country are asking Puff Daddy to come dance to it with them.

Ellen, on the other hand, has shown the world the positive power of dance and kindness. Tyson pictures Ellen's audience filled with families dealing with pediatric cancer and other diseases and having a dance party with Puff Daddy front-and-center.

"These kids need to know how many people are on their side. In addition to providing essential services to them and their families, we also like to get them involved in community-building and awareness-raising activities and continue to stoke their hope," explained Tyson. "This has been a very unifying and fun endeavor, and like the medical issues these kids face, we know our goal is an uphill climb but we will keep pushing for it because we believe we will succeed."

So, how do people get involved? Tyson is simply asking people who want to help them spread smiles for families affected by cancer, to make their own videos or share the videos posted on JoinOurFam.org along with #DanceWithFAM #FAM #FightingAllMonsters #ChildhoodCancer and share to @theellenshow on Twitter and @ellentv on Facebook and @Diddy on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information about FAM, go to joinourfam.org.

For media inquiries, contact: Milk Tyson at 310-990-3674 or milk@joinourfam.org

