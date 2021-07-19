Fam Organics Announces Launch of Unique CBD, CBG and CBN Elixirs

Fam Organics, producer of family-friendly USDA certified organic CBD, launches GOODDAY and GOODNIGHT elixirs! Tweet this

GOODDAY is an equal ratio combination of Fam Organic's certified organic CBD with the "mother of all cannabinoids" CBG. It has been observed that CBG, through its interaction with the ECS, has the potential to improve gut health by countering intestinal inflammation, assist with muscle recovery, and reduce any symptoms of nausea. Additionally, CBG aids people dealing with anxiety, helps to alleviate brain fog, and calm the mind. This special 2400mg blend creates an anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effect, supporting people with chronic pain.

What started out as a fun vacation quickly turned into a painful nightmare when Marissa Davis -founder of Fam Organics - stood in shock as she witnessed her husband crash into a pole and break his nose on day one of their trip. Fortunately, she had a bottle of GOODDAY Elixir on site and was able to test it on him immediately. "Within minutes of taking it Mitchell's swelling had gone down, the pressure in his face had diminished, and the pain and migraine had vanished," said Marissa.

GOODNIGHT Elixir, on the other hand, combines the first-rate Fam Organics certified organic CBD with CBN. CBN the "relaxation cannabinoid," is known for being the most sedative cannabinoid and will help you fall asleep faster and spend more time in deep sleep through the night. Fusing CBD's therapeutic efficacy with the sedative qualities of CBN, GOODNIGHT ELIXIR is designed to keep the effects of sleep inhibitors such as stress, anxiety, or depression at bay.

"Combining CBG and CBN with our full spectrum hemp oil gives each elixir maximum benefits," say Marissa. Packed full of terpenes and flavonoids, both elixirs create an intensified non-intoxicating "entourage effect".

As a brand that prides itself on being family-friendly and safe, Marissa is looking forward to releasing high-quality hormone-free products that will help her customers achieve a good night's rest and wake up feeling refreshed; not groggy.

Media contact: Marissa Davis, [email protected]

SOURCE Fam Organics

Related Links

famorganics.com

