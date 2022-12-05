FAMECCANICA (ANGELINI INDUSTRIES) A PIONEER IN INDUSTRIALIZING PRODUCTION OF ENTIRELY SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING FOR SINGLE-USE DETERGENTS

Thus Greenpackt was born, the new integrated and patented system using 100% recyclable materials, making the packaging industry increasingly greener, and a technology that would have a potential impact on the environment equal to the amount of oxygen produced by 4 million young trees planted each year, or to the annual energy needs of almost 70,000 Italian families.

SAN GIOVANNI TEATINO, Italy, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fameccanica – an international group specialized in Factory Automation, leader in the disposable hygiene products sector, with over 700 employees, three operating offices in Italy, China and North America, with revenues exceeding 200 million euros – is launching the Greenpackt project, combining technology and the environment, looking to make the packaging industry 100% sustainable.

Greenpackt (PRNewsfoto/Fameccanica (Angelini Industries))

Since June 2022, Fameccanica has been 100% owned by Angelini Industries, an industrial group that employs about 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world, with revenues of 1.7 billion euros, generated in the health, consumer, industrial technology, perfumery and dermocosmetics and wine sectors.

Thanks to a dedicated team of highly specialized engineers in mechatronics, Fameccanica created the Greenpackt project after two years of hard work. The project industrializes and automates the production of sustainable packaging for single-dose detergents, while also working on machines and packaging.

Fameccanica has designed two machines for the launch of Greenpackt:

one for the production of boxes from an already customized sheet of cardboard

the other to create zip-sealed stand-up pouches composed of paper containing water-soluble polymers (harmless for the environment) or paper with compostable biopolymers.

Both packages have compact dimensions, provide excellent protection from moisture, and boast a "child-proof" opening system, with a secure closing mechanism that satisfies the Aise standard.

"Today with Greenpackt we position ourselves as trailblazers in proposing a patented system, an integrated machine-product solution, involving the entire supply chain, from the selection of raw materials to their processing – said Alessandro Bulfon, CEO Fameccanica – Greenpackt opens a door to the future of a strategic market, as yet unmanned, offering more ecological, ethical and sustainable opportunities. Thanks to our technological know-how we have been able to respond to an important market demand, as confirmed by the negotiations, already in place with the major Italian and international players."

Fameccanica has set itself the goal of responding to the significant requests from consumers to be able to use sustainable packaging and, with Greenpackt, has developed a solution based on a simple, green material – such as recycled cardboard – which has functions similar to those of traditional homologous packaging, but with very low ecological impact.

In fact, while for a traditional PP package (containing 15 monodoses, weighing 57g) is estimated to have a carbon footprint of 178.6g CO2eq, for a Greenpackt package (containing 20 monodoses, weighing 58.7g) the carbon footprint stops at 83.4g CO2eq, 53% less. This means that replacing each new traditionally produced package with one from the Greenpackt project would generate an amount of oxygen equal to that of 4 million young trees planted each year, or to the annual energy needs of almost 70,000 Italian families.

The decision to use recyclable or biodegradable materials for Greenpackt stems from the desire to make an effective contribution to the fight against plastic pollution: currently, only 9% of the plastic produced globally is recycled (Source OECD), while at least 22% pollutes terrestrial and marine environments by contaminating their resources, and as many as 12 million tons of plastic are poured into the sea every year (Source iucn.org). Single-dose packs have an annual impact of 416 million units (31,200 tons) and an environmental impact of about 97,000 tons of CO2 equivalent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961455/Fameccanica_Greenpackt.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961456/Fameccanica_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fameccanica (Angelini Industries)