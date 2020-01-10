Famed NYC Venue, Rockwood Music Hall Announces 15-Year Anniversary Celebration

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwood Music Hall is excited to announce their 15-Year Anniversary Celebration, set to kick off on February 1, 2020. This milestone will be a month-long celebration of the venue's history and growth since opening its doors in January 2005 and becoming a mainstay of Manhattan's live music scene. Rockwood Music Hall will celebrate their 15-year anniversary with a series of performances highlighting the artists who have helped to build Rockwood's reputation, and honoring the live music fans who have made it all possible.

Rockwood Music Hall has established itself as a platform for the best live music talent, starting from the earliest stages of an artists' career. Notable acts who have played Rockwood Music Hall include Amos Lee, Elle King, Lady Gaga, The Lumineers, Matisyahu, Norah Jones, Sara Bareilles, Sting w/ The Last Bandoleros, and many others.

Since its opening in 2005, Rockwood Music Hall has hosted nearly 70,000 shows and the venue currently hosts around 450+ shows per month across their 3 stages. Each of these intimate stages offers top-notch sound systems, and at least one stage is always free to attend.

Anniversary performances at Rockwood Music Hall will include returning acts from the venue's esteemed history, as well as several nights saved for special guests to be announced. As always is the case at Rockwood, you never know who might stop by!

For additional information, including the full 15-year celebration lineup, please visit the venue's new website at www.rockwoodmusichall.com. Tickets for all Anniversary shows are on sale today, January 10th at 10am EST.

Follow Rockwood Music Hall on social media:

Facebook.com/rockwoodmusichall

Instagram.com/rockwoodmusichall

Twitter.com/rockwoodnyc

#Rockwood15years

SOURCE Rockwood Music Hall