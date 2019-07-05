Famela Ramos Announces Rally Supporting Congressman Duncan Hunter Monday July 8th at 9 AM San Diego Federal Courthouse 333 West Broadway

SAN DIEGO, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Famela Ramos announced today an invitation for like-minded citizens to join her in protesting the unfair treatment Congressman Duncan Hunter has been receiving in a case that is clearly politically motivated.

A rally supporting the Marine Veteran Congressman will be held outside of the San Diego Federal Courthouse Monday July 8th at 9 AM at 333 West Broadway.

Famela Ramos

"It is plainly obvious that due to Congressman Hunter's strong support for American Exceptionalism, Family Values, and President Trump, he is being targeted by leftist and socialist forces in this highly political witchhunt," said Famela Ramos. "If one reads the correspondence from the Secret Service obtained using a Freedom of Information request and detailed in the Motion for Dismissal1, it is obvious that the two U.S. Attorneys who have been the initiators of this prosecution did so after attending a Hillary Clinton fundraiser and then covered up their political activities by claiming they were part of Hillary's security team."

According to Federal Law 28 U.S.C. 528, "rules and regulations which require the disqualification of any officer or employee of the Department of Justice, including a United States attorney or a member of such attorney's staff, from participation in a particular investigation or prosecution if such participation may result in a personal, financial, or political conflict of interest, or the appearance thereof2."

"We have a situation where two US Attorneys attend a $2700 Hillary Clinton function for free, have a private meeting with her, and then they lie and say that they were there to provide protection, when they have no security training. The statute states "political conflict of interest, or appearance thereof". The fact that this case has been allowed to continue despite this obvious bias is a slap in the face to our Justice System," said Famela Ramos.

"Whether you support Congressman Hunter or not. The fact that we are allowing such hypocrisy and bias into our legal system is dead wrong, and I invite every supporter of Justice to join me in protest this Monday at 9 am," concluded Ms. Ramos.

1 https://images.kusi.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Rep-Hunter-files-motion-of-dismissal.pdf

2 https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/528

