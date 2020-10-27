Families can reveal energy savings with Ameren Missouri's Halloween scavenger hunt

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families can find new ways to make the most out of spending time at home with Ameren Missouri's interactive Halloween scavenger hunt. Exploring the house to find simple tricks to use less energy not only keeps kids busy but also can be a treat for your wallet.

As the temperatures change this fall, finding energy savings can be as easy as keeping the chill out by sealing cracks to prevent air leaks, filling rooms with natural warmth from the sunlight and installing LED bulbs.

The Halloween scavenger hunt activities include:

Going on a vampire hunt for chargers that draw small amounts of energy, even when there's no cell phone, tablet or device plugged in. Unplugging every charger not connected to a device can save up to $100 a year.

a year. Keeping the ghosts out on chilly nights by sealing air leaks around doors and windows.

Lighting the way for trick-or-treaters by replacing indoor and outdoor incandescent bulbs with brighter and more energy-efficient LED bulbs.

"With cooler weather approaching, families are looking for fun indoor activities for their kids," said Bill Davis, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. "This scavenger hunt helps kids learn about the ways their home uses energy, and also gives people ideas for low-cost upgrades, such as smart thermostats and LED bulbs that will keep your home comfortable and save energy during the colder months."

Customers can find instant savings on many energy-efficient products at AmerenMissouriSavings.com, including discounts on lights, smart thermostats and energy-saving power strips. Offers this fall include LED multipacks for as low as $1. LED bulbs use five times less energy and last up to 15 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs, helping to reduce maintenance and bulb replacements.

In addition, customers can sign up to receive a free Sensi smart thermostat while supplies last. Thanks to instant discounts and participation in the Peak Time Savings program, customers can get the smart thermostat at no cost. Smart thermostats can help customers save up to $180 a year by using programmable features to heat and cool their homes more efficiently. Customers can get their free thermostat at AmerenMissouri.com/FreeThermostat.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

SOURCE Ameren Missouri

Related Links

http://www.ameren.com

