Families Considering Private Tuition for September 2019 Encouraged to Act Now, says Tutors International

As international demand for private tuition surges, leading elite private tutoring company Tutors International has issued a reminder for families to assess their tutoring requirements now in order to secure the best private tutors for September 2019.

Tutors International founder Adam Caller commented, "I highly recommend that families considering teaching options for the academic year 2019-2020 should begin discussions with tuition providers now, particularly if full-time private tuition may be of interest. Our placement process at Tutors International is rigorous and it may take several months to ensure that the tutor, student, and family are ideally suited to each other."

Mr. Caller explained that Initial assessments of the student's educational needs and the family's practical requirements will be followed by a targeted headhunting campaign to identify and interview suitable candidates. The family is then encouraged to meet two candidates and spend time with them. Mr. Caller advised families not to underestimate the importance of finding a tutor who will integrate into the family dynamic successfully:

"There is no substitute for seeing the tutors in your own surroundings, talking to them, and spending some time together. The selection of the right person is ultimately your choice, and by beginning the search in advance, we are increasing the chances of finding the ideal private tutor for your needs. It is even more pressing if a British tutor is required, given that teachers in the UK must hand in their notice of resignation a full term in advance."

Do I need a private tutor?

Families are increasingly searching for a flexible and personalised approach to their children's education, and private tuition can address their individual requirements far more effectively than a traditional classroom setting. From addressing specific educational needs to accommodating other family, work, and travel commitments, even including schooling at sea, elite private tuition can be tailored to each family's bespoke requirements.

A successful private tutor will work with their environment and their student to create engaging, individualised learning activities which the student will enjoy and retain. Because the learning process itself can be enjoyable and incorporated into everyday activities, and because a tutor can identify the specific areas in which a child requires support and address them directly, students are able to make vital progress with their studies.

Founded in 1999, Tutors International recruits outstanding educators to work as private tutors with families worldwide. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia, and also offers elite tutoring services at sea through its sister company Sea Tutors

To find out more about Tutors International and the services it provides, including full-time private tutors, visit www.tutors-international.com.

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.





