Families Own and Manage Majority of Businesses Worldwide, According to New Family Entrepreneurship Data

"From a policy standpoint, these findings also underscore how critical it is that policymakers support the entrepreneurial leadership and ambitions of families, especially as they continue to face the negative business consequences of COVID-19, and are such a driving force behind business and job creation worldwide," said Allen.

Babson's Institute for Family Entrepreneurship (IFE) is an example of the College's continued commitment to family entrepreneurs. Of IFE's many programs, its unique Family Entrepreneurship Amplifier course engages students and their families early in their Babson career in order to develop entrepreneurial competencies to develop and sustain entrepreneurship from one generation to another.

"Our strategic approach is to support the families of the entrepreneurs that we work with, to bring them into the conversation, and to help them develop knowledge and skills," said Lauri Union, executive director of IFE. "When we help families strengthen their relationships and how they function, we effectively prepare them to act entrepreneurially together."

Additional Findings

Rates of Family Involvement in Entrepreneurship

In East and South Asia , Thailand shows the highest total entrepreneurial activity (TEA) with all established entrepreneurs involving family.

In Europe and North America , family involvement ranges from 54% in Turkey to 90% in Poland .

In every participating Latin American and Caribbean economy, over three-fourths of entrepreneurs involve family in their startups.

The highest necessity motives among family entrepreneurs can be found in two low-income countries: Egypt (50%) and India (46%). On the other hand, Poland , Sweden , Switzerland , Luxembourg , Netherlands , and the United States—all high-income economies—report necessity motives of 10% or less among family entrepreneurs.

The most common form of family entrepreneurship is co-management without co-ownership. Four economies from different regions show 85% or more TEA in this ownership form. Conversely, China reports only 12% co-management without co-ownership.

It is uncommon for entrepreneurs to co-own but not co-manage with family. Many economies ( Thailand , Puerto Rico , Bulgaria , United Kingdom , Russian Federation , Cyprus , and France ) did not show evidence of this form. The highest level could be seen in Argentina (18%).

Neighboring countries in Central Europe ( Slovenia , Slovak Republic, Poland , and Croatia ), as well as Bulgaria , report over 90% of established business ownership involves family.

In Latin America , family involvement in established business activity is proportionately high in Argentina (92%) and accounts for nearly all established business activity in Panama (99%).

Close to 40% or more of established business activity in every economy involves family as co-managers but not co-owners, with the exception of China , where it accounts for only 9%. Nearly all established business owners in Panama (95%) and Madagascar (94%) have family members managing with them, although they are either sole owners or have non-family partners.

Established business ownership with both co-ownership and co-management accounts for around 30% of established business activity in Luxembourg , the United Arab Emirates , and Canada . In contrast, 4% or less of this form exists in the Republic of Korea, Indonesia , Israel , Panama , and Madagascar .

Across the 48 economies, 57% of family entrepreneurs, on average, expect that most of their employees over the next five years will be family members.



On average (unweighted) across the 48 economies, nearly 8% of family entrepreneurs have already, in this early stage, employed more than five people in their businesses. Among family established business owners, 20% employ more than five people.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds(r). The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

About GEM

Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) is a consortium of national country teams, primarily associated with top academic institutions, that carries out survey-based research on entrepreneurship around the world. GEM is the only global research source that collects data on entrepreneurship directly from individual entrepreneurs! GEM's Adult Population Survey (APS) provides analysis on the characteristics, motivations and ambitions of individuals starting businesses, as well as social attitudes towards entrepreneurship. The National Expert Survey (NES) looks at the national context in which individuals start businesses.

In numbers, GEM is:

20+ years of data

150,000+ interviews a year

100+ economies

500+ specialists in entrepreneurship research

300+ academic and research institutions

200+ funding institutions

GEM began in 1999 as a joint project between Babson College (USA) and London Business School (UK). The consortium has become the richest resource of information on entrepreneurship, publishing a range of global, national and 'special topic' reports on an annual basis.

*This report includes data from 48 participating economies, comprising a total sample of more than 150,000 adults.

