Family Advantage FCU Expands Charter and Membership Eligibility

SPRING HILL, Tenn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Advantage Federal Credit Union (FAFCU) announced it has received approval from regulators at the National Credit Union Association (NCUA) to expand its charter and membership eligibility. FAFCU is currently a community-hearted credit union serving members in Williamson and Maury County, Tennessee. FAFCU's charter expansion welcomes twelve surrounding counties and is now open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Perry, Wayne, Hickman, Lewis, Lawrence, Giles, Marshall, Bedford, Lincoln, Moore, Coffee, and Franklin Counties.

"Today, we serve approximately 8,000 members, more than $85 million in assets, and stay committed to our hardworking members and their families…We're focused on providing industry-leading products and services that will assist members in achieving their financial goals," shared John Kenley, IV, President & CEO at FAFCU. "This community charter expansion is integral in advancing our growth objectives. We've identified a strong need for trusted, reliable, accessible, and affordable financial solutions amongst consumers of all types throughout the expansion demographic." He added, "We are extremely excited about the future of FAFCU. While it is a long and thorough process, NCUA's approval highlights our financial resilience and stability, strategic plan, and commitment to serve this expanded market."

In support of the expansion, FAFCU will evaluate convenient and effective ways to serve members throughout these communities. FAFCU will continue to invest in technological advancements to best serve its members and provide secure, reliable financial services.

About Us

In 1997, members of United Automobile Workers of America Local 1853 united together to sponsor Family Advantage Federal Credit Union, expanding its position of serving only members of UAW Local 1853 and their families. In 2005, NCUA approved the FAFCU charter as a community charter serving anyone living, working, worshiping, or attending school in Williamson and Maury Counties. Twenty-five years ago, members of UAW Local 1853 shared a vision for a financial institution that would offer beneficial and sensible financial solutions that would help its members achieve financial success. Family Advantage Federal Credit Union stands proud to offer citizens of the community financial guidance, resources, and technology as their community credit union.

Contact: Christienne Miller

888.486.3125

[email protected]

SOURCE Family Advantage FCU