Family Affected By NF2 Receives Surgery Provided By House Institute And The Change Reaction

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The House Institute, the preeminent center for the treatment of ear disease and neurological disorders that is celebrating its 75th anniversary, has changed the lives of a multigeneration family suffering from a rare genetic disorder, thanks to the support of the House Neurosurgery Clinic, the House Institute Foundation and The Change Reaction, a Los Angeles-based charitable foundation.

The Salazar family, from Abilene, Tex., has had multiple family members diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a rare genetic condition that predisposes patients to tumors of the brain, spine and peripheral nerves (schwannomas, meningiomas, and ependymomas).

Earlier this month, the Salazars traveled to Los Angeles where House neurosurgeon Dr. Gregory Lekovic performed spinal surgery on Emit (age 46) and his daughter Eleah (age 17). Mr. Salazar's other daughter, Elexis (age 22) had her surgery in 2020 by Dr. Lekovic. Eleah had 8 tumors removed from her spine and is now recovering well. Two days later, on May 20th, Emit's 11-hour surgery also ended in success. Their stay in the Los Angeles is being taken care of by the Change Reaction and the House Institute Foundation to ensure the family is able to recuperate fully.

"Being able to get this surgery means everything to me," Eleah Gonzalez said. "Without this surgery, I could not play tennis the same, and I really love tennis. With this surgery, the people I love will not have to see me suffering. Hereditary neurofibromatosis is not as strong as I am."

The House Institute Foundation is a nonprofit with a three-fold mission of hearing and neuroscience research, education, and global hearing health, "so all may hear." Its goal is to better understand symptoms and improve care for patients with disorders such as NF2 that affect hearing. House's past initiatives involving NF2 include the development of an auditory brainstem implant to return hearing to those with the disorder, a natural history study funded by the Department of Defense, and the invention of new surgical techniques for the removal of the tumors caused by NF2. This fall, the Foundation will be hosting a symposium benefiting caregivers of NF2 patients.

"First and foremost, we are committed to translational bench to bedside research to improve care for patients with neurofibromatosis," said Jeremy Sidell, Executive Director of the House Institute Foundation. "We work to educate physicians worldwide on the best care tactics for this rare disorder, and through our global hearing health initiatives we are able to provide resources and care for low- to middle- income families such as the Salazars who are in need."

"How can we move as much money as possible at critical junctures where it's going to make the most impact for our neighbors?" said Greg Perlman, founder of the Change Reaction. "The money is one thing. The message we want to send to people is: You are worthy. We hear your story, and we recognize that you need more than luck. You need help."

In addition to its Los Angeles office, the House Institute also operates hearing aid centers in Orange County, Bakersfield, Encino, Santa Monica and Ventura.

The House Institute is the preeminent center for the treatment of ear disease and neurological disorders. For more than 60 years, The House Institute's neurologists and neurosurgeons have led the way in treating the causes of hearing, balance and skull base disorders with cutting-edge practices and procedures. The Los Angeles-based team's audiological staff works in close conjunction with its physicians to provide the most advanced audiometric evaluations and treatment options to ensure that patients receive the best treatment possible. Named for the groundbreaking work done by founder Howard P. House, M.D., The House Institute helps to fight a variety of ear-related disorders including Meniere's disease, acoustic neuromas, skull base tumors, neurofibromatosis, Surfer's Ear, balance disorders, chronic ear infections, and much more. The House Institute has clinical locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, with hearing aid dispensaries in Bakersfield, Encino, Santa Monica and Ventura. For more information, visit The House Institute at www.houseinstitute.com.

