Family and Friends of Boeing Plane Crash Victims Silent Protest

Family Members, including Tarek Milleron (Uncle of Samya Stumo, killed in Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash), Call for Criminal Prosecution of Boeing and Executives at Boeing Annual Shareholders Meeting

News provided by

Tarek Milleron

Apr 26, 2019, 16:18 ET

CHICAGO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Family and Friends of Boeing Plane Crash Victims Silent Protest and Family members of Boeing Plane Crash Victim Samya Stumo Call for Criminal Prosecution of Boeing and Executives for Defects and Secrecy Related to the 737-Max

When: Monday, April 29, 2019 7:00 am to 11:00 am

Where: South side of Field Museum, Chicago, Illinois, 1400 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois. Boeing's annual meeting will be held on April 29, 2019 at 9 am in the James Simpson Theater inside the Field Museum.

Visuals: Family and friends of Boeing plane crash victims will gather on the south steps of the Museum. They will hold photographs of victims on behalf of family and friends not present. Family of Samya Stumo will also hold her photograph and signs calling for justice.

SOURCE Tarek Milleron

You just read:

Family and Friends of Boeing Plane Crash Victims Silent Protest

News provided by

Tarek Milleron

Apr 26, 2019, 16:18 ET