FAMILY CARE CENTER ANNOUNCES OPENING OF HIGHLANDS RANCH CLINIC IN EXPANSION TO GREATER DENVER AREA

Colorado's leading provider of outpatient behavioral health services announces its first location in the greater Denver area, the largest outpatient behavioral health clinic in Douglas County.

HIGHLANDS RANCH and WEST LITTLETON, Colo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center ("FCC" or the "Company"), Colorado's leading provider of outpatient behavioral health services, announced the opening of its clinic in Highlands Ranch, FCC's first location in the greater Denver area. The Highlands Ranch location, the largest outpatient behavioral health clinic in Douglas County, provides patients access to talk therapy, medication management, and transcranial magnetic stimulation ("TMS") services through both in-person care and telehealth. FCC's partnership with major insurance providers brings this much needed service to Douglas County in a way that reduces the cost barriers associated with access to care for patients. FCC's Highlands Ranch clinic is immediately accepting new patients and scheduling appointments at 866-305-2811.

FCC was founded to positively impact the lives of its patients and the community it serves. Initially, it did so in the military and first responder communities, both of which present some of the most demanding and challenging mental environments. "From those roots, we have grown to serve the community with a broad set of services to treat a wide spectrum of mental illnesses and patients, including children, adults, couples and families" said Wayne Cavanaugh, CEO of FCC. He continued, "We recognize the incredible and growing need for behavioral health services throughout Colorado and are honored to be bringing our outstanding patient services and talented providers to the broader Denver community."

FCC has deep expertise in providing high quality, in-person and telehealth care. With a focus on clinical quality and excellence, FCC offers patients a range of evidence based treatments, including psychiatry, medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, group therapy, play therapy, and TMS therapy. FCC employs the full suite of behavioral health providers – psychiatrists, psychologists, advanced practice nurses, physician assistants, and masters-level therapists. These professionals tailor clinical services for patients with a wide range of needs and actively collaborate with primary care and other referring providers.

Family Care Center's newest Denver-area clinic is located at 9135 Ridgeline Blvd, Ste. 160, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129. Please visit us at www.fccwellbein g .com for more information. FCC is hosting a VIP Ribbon Cutting Event on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 3:30 PM and offering private clinic tours until 5 PM at the Highlands Ranch clinic.

The event will take place at 9135 Ridgeline Blvd, Ste. 160, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129.

Please contact [email protected] for additional VIP event details.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center's mission is to deliver the greatest positive impact on the health and well-being of local communities by delivering life-enhancing outpatient behavioral healthcare. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center's roots centered on bringing the military's most advanced practices for addressing anxiety, depression, PTSD and other mental health challenges to the broader community in an effort to achieve relief, healing and health for adults, adolescents, children and families. Family Care Center is continually ranked as one of the Best Workplaces by its clinicians and staff due to its clinician-led and clinician empowered culture that results in outstanding patient outcomes. You can learn more about FCC on their website, www.fccwellbein g .com .

