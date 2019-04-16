Family Counseling Associates opens new facility, appoints new clinicians

DANVERS, Mass., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Counseling Associates, a team of clinicians and medical staff offering compassionate and experienced psychological care, today announced the opening of its new facility in Danvers, Massachusetts, and appointed five new clinicians to its team.

"Family Counseling Associates of Danvers is a uniquely positioned mental health facility in the Greater Boston area," said George Mouzakis, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Refresh Mental Health. "With our extensive network of clinicians on the Northshore, we are able to offer patients the resources of a large organization with the attention and care of a local practice."

In addition to its new facility, FCA of Danvers has appointed five clinicians to its growing team. Renee Giard, LICSW and Marie Lise Royer, Ph.D. have transferred from other FCA locations. Giard has served as a psychotherapist for FCA of Andover since 2016 and is now the Clinical Coordinator at the Danvers site. Royer has experience providing behavioral health services to adults and seniors, offers psychodiagnostic evaluations, psychotherapy and neuropsychological testing.

William Halsey, LMHC; Jennifer E. Hills, LMHC; and Robert A. Page, Ph.D. have also joined the FCA team. Halsey has experience in trauma-focused therapy and victim services, as well as individual therapy for a diverse range of ages and diagnoses. Hills brings more than 12 years of clinical experience working with children, teens and adults. Page previously served as an independent clinical psychologist, offering diagnostic assessment, counseling and psychological testing and evaluation for children, adolescents and adults.

The expanding practice will be committed to working collaboratively with primary care providers in the region, and will be focusing on integrating behavioral health services with area doctors. This initiative will be spearheaded by FCA's Clinical Director, Amanda Bronson, Psy.D. FCA will also seek to create partnerships with local schools to increase mental health services to students in need.

"At Family Counseling Associates, we are focused on providing comprehensive, patient-centered care," said Mouzakis. "The Danvers facility is staffed with expertly trained and educated clinicians, and we look forward to expanding the Greater Boston area's capacity for quality mental health care."

About Family Counseling Associates

Family Counseling Associates is an esteemed practice with multiple locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire that provides mental health care to adults ages 18-70 and to children and teens ages 5-17. All treatments are centered around evidence-based practice to allow for the most impactful experience and successful outcome. Among the FCA staff are licensed psychologists, psychiatric nurses, therapists, counselors and social workers. FCA is owned by Refresh Mental Health, which promotes clinical excellence and client access to high quality mental health care by partnering with leading practices with specialized programs throughout the United States. For more information on FCA, visit fca-ne.com.

