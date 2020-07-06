Family Court Services Appointments Are Now Being Held via Phone in San Diego County Due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A mandatory step in the divorce process when children are involved is the party's participation in Family Court Services, and Board Certified Family Law Specialist and Founder of The Law Offices of Steven M. Bishop in San Diego shares important information regarding changes to this process in San Diego County amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In cases involving children where the parents have been unable to agree on a child sharing arrangement, this mandatory process requires that both parents meet with a court-designated staff therapist. Due to COVID-19, these Family Court meetings are currently being held over the phone, rather than in-person, in San Diego County. Not only are there confidentiality issues with this change, but parents must now learn how to "sell" themselves over the phone as compared to in person. "It is a whole different dynamic and since cases are being considered based on these 'phone' interviews, it is imperative you meet with an experienced family attorney and understand how this step can affect your case," says Attorney Steven M. Bishop.

When Is A Family Court Services Appointment Required by Law?

One of the parties files a motion (known as a Request for Order) with the Family Court asking for child custody and/or visitation orders to be issued; or

Domestic violence is alleged, and a minor child is identified as a "protected party."

It is important to note information provided to the Family Court Services counselor is not confidential. If no agreement is reached between the parties, the mediator makes written recommendations to the court. The session typically lasts 1.5-2 hours.

If you are uncomfortable with participating in the Family Court Service process, they can mutually agree to private mediation instead. It is important to discuss your options with your lawyer to better understand the pros and cons of each alternative.

Prior to COVID-19, many lawyers, including Steven would help their clients prepare for this in-person counseling/mediation. Since nothing is confidential during the session, the results could seriously affect a parties' interests. Recommendations will be made by the counselor if an agreement cannot be reached during that session. There are multiple studies which show that in-person communication is more effective than phone conversations. Since these appointments are now being done via telephone, the importance of being prepared and ready to present your side of the story as effectively as possible is paramount. It is essential to speak with your lawyer and understand what to expect to ensure you are fully prepared.

Should you have any questions or need to reach a family law attorney regarding these matters, Steven M. Bishop is available by phone at 619-299-9780 or online anytime.

