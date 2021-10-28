Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Launches FMC, Family Movie Classics

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced today the successful launch of FMC, Family Movie Classics, on Dish Network. The 24/7 classic movie channel is now available to nearly 9 million DISH TV subscribers.

"This is a very proud day in our company's history," said President and CEO Drew Sumrall. "We continually strive to bring good, wholesome entertainment to American families. FMC is a major step toward achieving that goal, and with DISH TV as a launch partner, the future is very bright for this network."