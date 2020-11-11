Family Federation Announces that the Second Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Claims Brought in SDNY by Sean Moon

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22, 2019, Hyung Jin (Sean) Moon filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianity, and the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification International (both commonly referred to as the Unification Church), and additional individual defendants. The lawsuit sought to remove Dr. Moon from her position of leadership and to install Sean Moon in that position. On December 19, 2019, Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety. On November 5, 2020, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit unanimously affirmed the dismissal.

While Family Federation is saddened by Sean Moon's actions, we appreciate the court's ruling and will continue our efforts to bring peace and unity among all peoples, races, and religions as envisioned by Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon and the late Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon.

Family Fed USA

Nancy Jubb

212-997-0057

[email protected]

Irving Street Rep

Ron Lucas

973-643-6262

[email protected]

SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

Related Links

http://familyfed.org/

