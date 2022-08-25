Family First Life Announces Partnership with Ethos

The IMO life insurance company will now be able to branch into new products and offerings.

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First Life announced today that they have partnered with Ethos, a FMO life insurance company.

"We have been interested in Ethos for many years. We have been familiar with the products Ethos has and the impact they have in the industry," says Shawn Meaike, Founder and President of Family First Life. "This partnership is huge for our company, our agents, our clients, and the industry."

With this partnership, Ethos will now provide Family First Life with new resources that will benefit current agents and clients. Through Ethos technology, agents are offered the ability to drip market, which helps service agents with their existing Book of Business. It also opens the door to new product options for clients. Agents now have access to new products, such as Ameritas and Senior Life.

"Products and personal situations are always changing, and with Ethos, we are one step closer to perfecting the life insurance industry," says Meaike. "We feel that the Ethos company and their business model aligns with Family First Life's vision and by partnering with them, we feel a void has been filled."

The Family First Life and Ethos partnership will now provide agents with more ways to help protect more clients, revisit existing business, and help ensure that clients are always getting the best treatment they can over the course of a lifetime.

"When FFL first set out we had the vision of being a billion dollar company in ten years. We are set to finish 2022 with $850MM Issued Paid premium, and by the end of 2023, with this partnership, we anticipate reaching our goal of Issued/Paid of $1B.," says Meaike.

About Family First Life

Family First Life is an Insurance Marketing Organization that was created by agents, for agents. Similar to a brokerage, Family First Life is a company for independent life insurance agents. This means that Family First Life doesn't sell its own insurance, but it partners with the top insurance carriers in the industry to provide exclusive products that best fits a client's specific situation. This ensures every policy written is in the best interest of the client and has the best outcome financially when the inevitable eventually comes.

Family First Life Media Contact

Catherine Fanchiang

Pink Shark PR

[email protected]

815-409-1150

SOURCE Family First Life