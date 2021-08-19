Family Law Firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Earns Best Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of the Best Lawyers in America have honored 12 attorneys from Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) in its 2022 edition.

One of the oldest and most prestigious national peer review guides of lawyers in the nation, the annual listing recognizes partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson, and Brad M. LaMorgese for the representation of clients in their Family Law practice. Mr. Orsinger and Mr. LaMorgese are also honored for their work in Appellate cases, and Mr. Anderson for his Family Law Arbitration expertise.

Firm partners William M. Reppeto III, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula A. Bennett, Lon M. Loveless, Paul Hewett, Holly Rampy Baird and R. Porter Corrigan also earned Best Lawyers recognition for their work in Family Law. Ms. Bennett received additional honors for her Family Law Mediation practice.

"Our clients come first, and I think that mindset shows in our work," said Mr. LaMorgese. "We always appreciate that our peers recognize our hard work and commitment to our clients."

Selections by Best Lawyers are based on a thorough vetting process that begins with peer evaluations from attorneys across the country, followed by a review from researchers with Best Lawyers. The complete 2022 Best Lawyers in America edition is available online at http://bestlawyers.com.

The firm also earned recent honors from U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America in its annual Best Law Firms rankings and continued to solidify its national reputation with more Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers honorees than any other law firm for the third consecutive year. The firm was recognized as having the most Top 100 lawyers in a state with more than 100,000 practicing attorneys.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for almost 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

