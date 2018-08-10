ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family is often described as one of the few things someone can always fall back on when times are tough. For student loan borrowers who are estranged from their parents, though, that notion wouldn't necessarily hold true. Student loan borrowers who receive further aid because they are estranged from their family might have had a recent run-in with the Student Loans Company (STL) that has made their situation even more difficult. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has worked with borrowers who might have tougher financial situations due to not having the safety net that family may provide, and helped them apply for income-driven repayment programs.

One hundred and fifty randomly selected students were recently chosen to have their social media monitored to see if they were truly estranged from their parents. An article published by The Guardian stated that over half of the students audited had their funding cut off. Later, the funding was reinstated over cases that were looked over more thoroughly. But having funding reinstated does not suddenly cancel out any emotional stress that the event caused. "Times are tough for many people, financially speaking. This can be especially so for those dealing with school funding and student loans," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

For students affected by similar situations, it may cause hardships so difficult to handle that they are turned off of the school system entirely because they can no longer afford rent or maybe even to eat regularly. Ameritech Financial may be able to help federal student loan borrowers apply for income-driven repayment programs that have the potential to lower their monthly payments and get them on track for student loan forgiveness after 20-25 years of qualified payments. "Ameritech Financial stands with student loan borrowers who are going through hard times and wants to do what it can to assist people to better afford student loan repayment and a healthy life," said Knickerbocker.

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

