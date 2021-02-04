Family Meals Cooked with Convenience in Mind

When you include protein that's prepared, seasoned and precooked, you can cut down on time in the kitchen, while adding precious seconds to spend with loved ones. For example, Chef's Craft ® Gourmet Chicken offers a line of gluten-free, preservative-free, all-natural chicken skillfully crafted by experts and perfectly suited for culinary creations. The varieties are always fresh and perfect for preparing in 30 minutes or less. They can be enjoyed on their own or in an array of family dishes.

Consider these Barbecue Ranch Breaded Chicken Tacos to call loved ones to the table with chunks of tender chicken piled high with homemade spicy vinegar slaw, fried onions and avocado drizzled with barbecue sauce and ranch dressing.

Or, for a taste of takeout you can make in your own home, turn to Honey Soy Chicken Stir-Fry. If you don't own a wok, don't fret – this dish can easily be made in a skillet. Just be sure to give the veggies enough room as a crowded skillet is likely to result in steamed veggies.

Find more quick, convenient family meal ideas, as well as a store locator, at chefscraftgourmet.com.

Barbecue Ranch Breaded Chicken Tacos

Servings: 4

Spicy Vinegar Slaw: 2 1/2 cups shredded purple cabbage 1/2 cup shredded carrot 2 jalapenos, thinly sliced 1 1/2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 1 teaspoon sugar

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Fried Onions:

canola or vegetable oil, for frying 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper 1 yellow or Vidalia onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices

8 taco-sized flour tortillas, warmed 1 package Chef's Craft® Breaded Chicken Chunks, cooked according to package directions

spicy vinegar slaw 1 avocado, chopped

fried onions 1/2 cup barbecue sauce 1/2 cup ranch dressing

chopped cilantro (optional)

To make spicy vinegar slaw: In medium mixing bowl, combine cabbage, carrot and jalapenos.

In separate small bowl, whisk oil, vinegar and sugar; season generously with salt and pepper.

Drizzle over coleslaw mix and stir to combine. Let sit at least 10 minutes before serving.

To make fried onions: In small skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1/2 inch oil.

In small bowl, season flour well with salt and pepper. Coat onion slices in flour mixture and shake to remove excess flour.

Fry in batches until golden brown and crisp, about 30-45 seconds per batch. Remove to paper towel-lined plate and immediately sprinkle with salt.

Top each tortilla with cooked breaded chicken chunks, spicy vinegar slaw, chopped avocado, fried onions, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Honey Soy Chicken Stir-Fry

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Honey Soy Glaze: 1/2 cup chicken broth 1/2 cup soy sauce 6 tablespoons honey 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic 1/2 teaspoon dried ground ginger 4 teaspoons cornstarch 3 teaspoons water

2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil 1 large yellow onion, sliced 3 bell peppers, sliced 1 large zucchini, sliced 4 ounces snow peas 10 ounces sliced mushrooms 2-3 cups broccoli florets, steamed to tender crisp 1 package Chef's Craft® Chicken Breast Fillets, cooked according to package directions, sliced

sesame seeds, for garnish

To make honey soy glaze: In small saucepan over medium heat, combine chicken broth, soy sauce, honey, garlic and ginger. Bring to simmer. In small bowl, combine cornstarch and water; stir into honey soy sauce and let cook approximately 1 minute, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens.

In large skillet or wok over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion, pepper and zucchini; cook 2-3 minutes. Add snow peas and mushrooms; cook 2 minutes until vegetables are crisp tender but maintain texture.

Add broccoli and chicken to pan; stir all but 3 tablespoons sauce; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Drizzle with remaining sauce and garnish with sesame seeds.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

