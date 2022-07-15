Family of Chris Nassif Announces Chris Nassif, Legendary Talent Agent & Producer, Passes Away at 62

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Nassif, longtime Los Angeles talent agent and producer passed away on July 6th. Cause of death is unknown at this time. He was 62.

Chris opened CNA and Associates Talent Agency in 1983, shortly after graduating from USC. He is known to be the youngest man ever to establish a top talent agency at only 22 years of age. At CNA he started the acting careers of Luke Perry, Ricky Martin and Jay Hernandez. The agency also represented Michael Rapaport, Fran Drescher, Molly Shannon and Robert Forster.

In 2000, he expanded and merged CNA with Premiere Artists Talent Agency to form Diverse Talent Group. DTG, under the guidance of Chris, started the careers of Chrissy Metz, James Van Der Beek, Michael Wetherly and Austin Butler. He also represented Kunal Nayar, Josh Holloway and Martin Landau to name a few.

Chris had recently partnered with Richard Brandes to form Insurrection Entertainment in association with Cinedigm Worldwide. In the last few years, some of the films Nassif and Brandes produced were Jeepers Creepers 3, Who Stole My Daughter, American Federale and Monster Mutt. The company was in pre-production on a new film in the Piranha franchise.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Robin Nassif and sons, Chris Nassif Jr. and Ryan Nassif. Also, his sister Alexis Nassif and brother Dr. Paul Nassif.

