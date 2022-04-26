Family of Las Vegas man denied cancer treatment awarded $200M verdict in insurance bad faith lawsuit

Nevada, Oklahoma lawyers win $200 million "insurance bad faith" verdict against Sierra Health & Life, UnitedHealthCare Tweet this

The treatment Sierra Health and Life approved, called Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), caused a serious injury to Mr. Eskew's esophagitis, a side effect his physician wanted to avoid by using PBT. During the remaining year of his life, Bill Eskew suffered unnecessarily from significant pain and emotional distress. Bill Eskew died in March 2017.

"This was a case about an insurance company who operated as though it was above the law. Sierra denied Bill's claim without fairly considering the insurance policy it sold him and without a good faith investigation," said Matthew L. Sharp of Reno, Nev., one of the Eskew family's attorneys. "We believe the jury, through its verdict, found that Sierra's rigged system of handling claims is wrong and needs to be changed," said Eskew family attorney Douglas A. Terry of Doug Terry Law in Edmond, Okla.

The case is Sandra L. Eskew, as Special Administrator of the Estate of William George Eskew vs. Sierra Health and Life Insurance Company, Inc., a subsidiary of UnitedHealthCare, No. A-19–788630-C , in the Eighth Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada in and for the County of Clark.

