Family of Late Actor Bill Paxton Notifies Court of Intent to Settle Wrongful Death Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of late actor Bill Paxton filed a document late last week that notified the Los Angeles County Superior Court of a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and the surgeon who operated on him.



"The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," said co-lead plaintiffs lawyers Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg. The terms of the settlement are confidential.



Bill Paxton was a well-known and well-loved actor and filmmaker who appeared in many memorable roles in film and television. Some of his movies included Twister, Titanic, Apollo 13, Aliens, Tombstone, True Lies, Near Dark, Weird Science, A Simple Plan, and Edge of Tomorrow. Paxton starred in the HBO drama series Big Love for which he earned three Golden Globe Award nominations. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for portraying Randall McCoy in the History channel miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.



Paxton was also a director, most notably of the gothic horror film Frailty. He also directed the feature film The Greatest Game Ever Played. At the time of his death, Bill Paxton was starring in the CBS television drama Training Day.



The actor is survived by his two children, James and Lydia, and his wife of 30 years, Louise Paxton.



The family's legal team includes Bruce Broillet and Alan Van Gelder with the Los Angeles Plaintiff's firm Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP and Steve Heimberg and Catherine Kim with the Los Angeles Plaintiff's firm Heimberg Barr, LLP/Stalwart Law Group.

SOURCE Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP