Family of Mary Alice Rachel Retains Kaine Law and the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine After Deadly Car Accident Kills 83-year-old Grandmother

ATLANTA, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alice Rachel, 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital after being involved in a deadly car accident while being transported in a Metro Atlanta Ambulance.

Mary Alice Rachel

According to police reports, on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019, at approximately 9:38 pm officers were dispatched to a traffic accident with injuries at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Adamsville Place. Upon arrival, they discovered a Metro Atlanta Ambulance was hit while making a left turn by a high-speeding Maserati Quattroporte. The Maserati driver was picked up and fled the scene of the crime.

The family has retained Kaine Law and co-counsel the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine to uncover the negligence they believe that resulted in the death of their loved one.

Plaintiff attorney Evan L. Kaine of Kaine Law shared, "As we await access to video of the Metro Atlanta ambulance to ensure Mary Alice Rachel was properly secured, and gain access to the electronic data recorders for both cars to ensure all safety precautions were taken, we believe only then will the facts of what truly happened to Mary Alice Rachel come to light."

"We are working hard to uncover the truth for the family," added co-counsel, Marc Anidjar of the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine. "Our clients deserve to have closure, and those at fault should take full responsibility."

Mary Alice Rachel was born in Troup County, the daughter of the late Wilson and Eula Mae Rachel. She was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Fairburn Road in Atlanta, Georgia. She leaves to cherish her memory: three sons; Alexander and Eddie E. Rachel of Atlanta, GA., Pernell Rachel of Fort Lauderdale, FL., and one daughter Jarvis Annette Rachel of Atlanta, GA.

The family held a celebration of life on May 15, 2019, where friends and family gathered together to remember the beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, friend, and member of the community.

